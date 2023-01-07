Ant-Man 3 Runtime Sets New Franchise Record

The runtime for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a first for the MCU's Ant-Man franchise.

But that's not the only way Ant-Man 3 is breaking the mold.

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and newcomer Kathyrn Newton as Cassie Lang, Quantumania isn't just launching Phase 5 of the MCU but also ushering in the Multiverse Saga's big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

For such a different and high-stakes film, it makes sense for its length to be a departure as well. And now, fans have official confirmation on just how long Quantumania will be.

How Long Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Marvel

Fandango has listed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's runtime at 2 hours and 5 minutes which is a new record for the Ant-Man franchise.

Marvel Studios' original Ant-Man from 2015 had a runtime of 1 hour and 57 minutes while 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp spanned 1 hour and 58 minutes.

This appears to be a trend with MCU threequels which typically skew longer than their sequels and original films.

Iron Man and Iron Man 2's runtimes were topped by Iron Man 3 at 2 hours and 10 minutes. The Captain America films followed suit as evidenced by Captain America: Civil War's 2 hours and 27 runtime.

The same applies to Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of which were longer than their franchise's previous films.

For comparison, the following is a list of runtimes of the latest MCU films from 2022:

Time Works Differently in the Quantum Realm

From what fans have seen from Ant-Man 3's marketing thus far, the threequel has quite a to-do list.

In addition to Scott's newfound celebrity and his strained relationship with Cassie, the film is set to explore the Quantum Realm, which has newfound importance within the MCU.

And, while this is Ant-Man's third chapter, it's worth remembering that it's Kang's first within the MCU. No doubt that means the threequel will be setting the stage for future films and Disney+ series to come.

Much of this is due to the efforts of Ant-Man director Peyton Reed who said he wanted Quantumania to be "the big Avengers movie" instead of another palate cleanser.

If that's truly what Quantumania has in store, it's no wonder it has a longer runtime than its previous films; and perhaps, fans should be questioning whether its 2 hours and 5 minutes runtime is long enough.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17.