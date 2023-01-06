Paul Rudd Gave Perfect Advice to Marvel’s New Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton and Xochitl Gomez both revealed some handy advice given to them by Marvel Studios veterans, including Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd.

With Phase 4, Marvel started to introduce some new young heroes to the world. This included master archer Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, young genius Riri William, Gomez’s America Chavez, Wanda’s young children, and more.

Next, in a matter of weeks, Kathryn Newton will be bringing her grown-up version of Cassie Lang to life in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Previously, the actor spoke about her similarities with Cassie Lang, going as far as to mention how both she and Stature are “really not perfect," but "want to be a hero" nonetheless.

Ahead of her on screen debut, the actress has shared some advice given to her about performing and being herself while involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Rudd’s Advice to Kathryn Newton

In a new interview with The Wrap, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton talked about the advice given to her by co-star Paul Rudd for working with Marvel Studios.

She revealed how he told her not to ever “hold back,” and how she “[shouldn’t] finish this movie and wish that [she] didn’t try that joke:”

“You know, we fell right into Cassie and Scott immediately. And we had some rehearsals, Paul was doing some improv, and I would just do a little bit... and when we started filming, we did a couple scenes with Michael [Douglas] and Michelle [Pfeiffer] and Evangeline [Lilly], and Paul and I were on our break. And he was like, ‘Listen, I can tell you’re funny. Just don’t hold back.’ He’s like, ‘If I could say one thing, don’t finish this movie and wish that you didn’t try that joke. Just don’t hold back, do it all.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a movie. At the end of the day, they’re gonna cut it if it’s not funny, and they might use it if it is.’ And I was like, ’Really? On a Marvel movie, you can try things? And he’s like, ’Yes.’”

When it came to Xochitl Gomez’s time in the MCU, who played America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she revealed that it was Benedict Wong who checked in on her the most while filming:

“He was constantly there for me, literally from the very first day… and he’s like, ‘Anything you need, I am here.’ He’s kind of just like that. Just a really genuine and warm person. And I really hope we get to work together more. He’s just awesome.”

Gomez noted that Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen also mentored her, noting that Olsen in particular was the one who made it clear that “Marvel wants [her] feedback:”

“I mean, [Elizabeth Olsen] was the one that told me that ’Marvel wants your feedback. And don’t be shy to give ideas… So I did that sometimes. And it would be really crazy when we’d be able to shoot an idea that I had.”

The Young Future of Marvel

It never gets tiring hearing about how the legacy actors of the MCU help the new blood get comfortable in the big machine that Marvel Studios runs.

Even Iron Man himself has been in the position of giving advice to a new superhero, having told Dominque Thorne that her character of “Riri Williams is and should always be her own person.”

Now, the next step with all these new faces is actually getting them all together on screen. In other words, where is that Young Avengers crossover? After all, these new cast members aren’t getting any younger.

There have been various rumors about how there could be some sort of notable Young Avengers cameos/set-up in Quantumania. However, none of that has been confirmed, and it remains speculation.

It’s looking like Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will be the first to get a big crossover. However, it won’t be with younger heroes. Instead, she’ll be fighting alongside Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau’s Spectrum when The Marvels hits theaters on July 28.

As for Cassie Lang, hopefully, February 17’s Quantumania is only the beginning of her journey, and she’ll be part of something like the Young Avengers sooner rather than later.