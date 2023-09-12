Disney Confirms The Marvels' IMAX Release Date With New Trailer

By Richard Nebens
The Marvels Brie Larson MCU

Disney just celebrated The Marvels' upcoming release in theaters with a brand-new trailer highlighting its run on IMAX screens.

The Marvels Celebrates IMAX Release Date

Disney released a brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' next theatrical release, The Marvels, focusing on how the sequel will look in IMAX form.

The release included a short message for IMAX moviegoers teasing that the film includes "more than 30 minutes of IMAX exclusive 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio" with more of the movie on screen than is seen in normal theaters:

"'The Marvels' was made to be experienced in IMAX, including more than 30 minutes of IMAX exclusive 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio—featuring up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film. IMAX moviegoers will experience more of the image on screen with unprecedented crispness and clarity."

Additionally, Disney released a brand new poster for the movie highlighting Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, all of whom have light glowing around them with blue, yellow, and purple colors highlighted:

Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani, The Marvels IMAX poster
Disney

The full new IMAX trailer can be seen below:

