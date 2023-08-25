Captain Marvel 2 Gets Release Update Amid Delay Worries (Report)

Amidst a batch of new big screen delays, fans have an update on whether The Marvels will follow suit.

Set to release on November 10, Captain Marvel 2 is the MCU's third and final film of 2023, featuting a rare ensemble centered on Brie Larson, WandaVision's Teyonah Parris, and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani.

The problem is the entertainment industry is in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the latter of which prevents actors from participating in promotional campaigns and is leading to delays.

Marvel

On the heels of Dune: Part Two and other late 2023 movies being pushed back, Deadline reported The Marvels is keeping its November 10 release date.

Other films which have been delayed include Kraven the Hunter, Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and more.

If the strikes continues, 2024 films are likely to be pushed back as well, particularly those which were in the midst of production when the shutdowns began.

Interestingly enough, there was speculation that The Marvels could release earlier as opposed to later.

Due to Dune: Part Two's new 2024 date, The Marvels releasing on November 3 instead of November 10 would offer new IMAX availability and less competition with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

However, according to this report, Disney seemingly has no interest in a Captain Marvel sequel premiere that's neither early nor late.

Why Disney Isn't Moving The Marvels

This isn't the first fans have heard of Marvel Studios sticking to The Marvels current release.

Earlier this month, Disney's earnings report showed Captain Marvel 2 still listed for November 10. And, despite Brie Larson's star power and fan love for Iman Vellani, Marvel Studios' promotion for the film has been ongoing without the film's cast.

Still, The Marvels isn't the only tentpole film sticking to its calendar date.

Warner Bros.' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom still has an official release date of December 20, 2023; however, that may be due to it's longstanding history of delays, the studio's recent string of flops, and Aquaman 2's status as the last DCEU film.

Whether the decision to keep The Marvels at November 10 stems from a similiar motivation - or is actually a move of confidence - is unknown.

For the time being, The Marvels arrives in theaters on Friday, November 10.