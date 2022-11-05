The Hunger Games Prequel Movie Gets Exciting Filming Update

The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, is slated to release in November 2023, and the latest filming update indicates that it'll stick to that date.

The upcoming film is set to explore a story that takes place 64 years before Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games, with it mainly focusing on younger Coriolanus Snow who is the future president (and villainous dictator) of Panem.

The movie has a stellar cast which includes Benediction's Tom Blyth, Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Rachel Zegler, Euphoria's Hunter Schafer, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage, and The Suicide Squad and Black Adam's Viola Davis.

While Lionsgate previously released its first teaser trailer inviting fans to "return to the games in 2023," details about its production have been tightly kept under wraps. However, that all changed when a new update from its lead actress herself emerged online.

The Hunger Games Prequel Star Confirms Filming Wrap

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Rachel Zegler confirmed on Twitter that filming for the Hunger Games prequel movie has wrapped:

"I have loved every second. and that’s a wrap."

Alongside the confirmation, Zegler celebrated the update by posting a photo of herself holding the movie's clapperboard:

Another photo shows Zegler enjoying her time on set, all smiles as she uses the clapperboard

The Snow White actress' then shared that she has "many many many more words" to say about the film while also expressing how thankful she is that she gets to tell this story:

"many many many more words come to mind but I shan’t bore you by pretending I have anything new to offer you with my thoughts. just know I am thankful. just know I love telling stories. just know I am so happy with real life. happy wrap, my songbirds."

When Will Songbirds & Snakes' First Trailer Arrive?

Given that The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' first teaser only showed a golden songbird and snake breaking free from an icy prison, it seems that its next batch of promotional footage will get to finally unveil the first footage and story now that filming has already finished.

Considering the prequel's November 2023 release timeline, it's possible that an official trailer will be unveiled in the first half of next year, potentially during the release of Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 in March. By then, it's safe to assume that the creatives have finally crafted a brand new trailer to kick off the Hunger Games' prequel promotional drive.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler's enthusiasm to be part of The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is a promising sign, mainly because she is poised to become the new face of the franchise.

In fact, franchise mainstay Jennifer Lawrence, who portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games trilogy, previously shared a key piece of advice to the prequel's stars, telling them to simply "have fun and don't worry about anything."

Hopefully, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes will get to expand the Hunger Games franchise in more ways than one.

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is set to premiere in theaters on November 17, 2023.