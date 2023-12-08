New Hunger Games 2023 Movie Gets Online Release Date

Starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will soon be available to purchase online.

The new Hunger Games prequel hit theaters on November 17 and has grossed over $240 million at the worldwide box office thus far.

Just like the first four Hunger Games film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a direct adaptation of the novel of the same name.

Fans of the books praised the film's accuracy, while also commending the casting choices for lead characters Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray. With the theatrical run winding down, readers and watchers of the games wonder when it will be available to watch online.

Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on digital and VOD platforms on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, according to When To Stream.

This is roughly one month after opening in theaters, (32 days to be exact) and gives audience members the chance to re-watch or watch The Hunger Games prequel for the first time at home this Holiday Season.

The physical media, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD versions of the film are also available to preorder and are expected to arrive in early 2024.

When Will Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Be Streaming?

The expectation is that 2023's Hunger Games prequel will eventually be available to stream on Starz for no extra cost to subscribers.

In June 2016, Lionsgate agreed to acquire Starz for $4.4 billion, making the service the studios' go-to streamer for all its films in the Pay One period (its first 18 months of streaming after playing in theaters).

During the Pay Two period (following the 18-month window), Lionsgate films will stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

However, for those wanting to stream the new Hunger Games, it is most likely going to be a long wait. Lionsgate has historically taken its time when streaming a new film on Starz.

For example, John Wick: Chapter 4 went to Starz 175 days after its March 24, 2023 release in theaters. While that was the biggest film of the year for the studio, fall releases like Saw X and Expend4bles have yet to receive streaming release dates.

A possible streaming release date for 2023's Hunger Games prequel would be Friday, May 10, 2024, if it were to follow the same 175-day window as John Wick 4.

This would put its Peacock streaming release around November or December 2025.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now playing in theaters.