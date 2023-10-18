Saw X Gets Imminent Online Release Date (Official)

Saw X just received an official online release date for premium digital purchases.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate's Saw X will be available to purchase online starting Friday, October 20, per the official Amazon Prime Video pre-order listing.

Amazon has its listing price in UHD, HD, and SD at $24.99.

The October 20 online release date was previously reported, including an option to rent for $19.99 starting on the same date.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!