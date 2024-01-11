The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, will soon be available to purchase online, putting into question how soon it will begin streaming.

Amazon MGM Studios released the sports biography in theaters on December 25 in the United States, and it has earned over $35 million at the box office.

Having been distributed by MGM (now owned by Amazon), the expectation is that The Boys in the Boat will eventually be available to stream on Prime Video following its imminent digital release online.

MGM

According to When To Stream, George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat will be released on PVOD digital platforms on January 16, 2024, 22 days after its theatrical release.

This is an unlikely shake-up as fellow Amazon MGM Studios films like Air, Foe, and Saltburn all skipped an online release for an extra cost and went straight to streaming on Prime Video.

When Will The Boys In the Boat Start Streaming?

Giving potential audience members a chance to purchase The Boys in the Boat at home does make the streaming release date harder to nail down.

Here is a look at the theatrical-to-streaming windows for some recent Amazon MGM Studios distributed films, all of which skipped a digital release on PVOD and went straight to Amazon Prime Video:

Air : April 5, 2023 - May 12, 2023 (37 days)

: April 5, 2023 - May 12, 2023 (37 days) Foe : October 6, 2023 - January 5, 2024 (91 days)

: October 6, 2023 - January 5, 2024 (91 days) Saltburn: November 17, 2023 - December 22, 2023 (35 days)

With The Boys in the Boat being released digitally 22 days after opening in theaters, it's less likely that the film will begin streaming less than 40 days after opening.

Around 60 days after release would not be surprising, putting its streaming debut on Friday, February 23, 2024. One important note is that all three of the previously listed movies began streaming on a Friday, which is a trend expected to continue.

However, similar to Foe, this could be pushed to around a 90-day theater-to-streaming release window. This would put The Boys in the Boat's streaming release on Friday, March 22, 2024, 88 days after opening in theaters.

For now, audiences can watch The Boys in the Boat in theaters or purchase online when it becomes available digitally on January 16.