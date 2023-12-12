A24's Dream Scenario will soon be available for purchase online, but when will it start streaming?

The black comedy starring Nicolas Cage debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 before receiving a wider release in the US on November 22.

Dream Scenario has already been released in international territories like the UK, Ireland, and Italy, but more territories will follow between December and early March.

When to Watch Dream Scenario Online

According to When to Stream, Dream Scenario will be available to purchase through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and digital online platforms such as Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube Movies on December 22. A24 has not commented on the reported date.

Despite its wider release on November 22, the film didn't truly expand its reach until December 1, growing from less than 200 theaters hosting the movie in the USA to over 1,500.

A whole 30 days before its digital release, Dream Scenario has so far grossed $6.1 million globally at the box office.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Julianne Nicholson, and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, Dream Scenario is about a man named Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) thrust into the spotlight after he starts appearing in the dreams of millions.

When Will Dream Scenario Start Streaming?

A24 doesn't have any exclusivity deals regarding whom it licenses its films for streaming, but so far, Paramount+ and Showtime appear to be the studios' preferred streaming platforms.

None of the films released by A24 this year, outside of Joaquin Phoenix's Beau is Afraid, have confirmed any theater-to-digital-to-streaming release windows, meaning it's still uncertain where other 2023 releases like Talk to Me, Priscilla, and Dream Scenario will stream in the US.

Below are examples of A24's movies, which show their dates of release in theaters, on PVOD, and finally, streaming:

Pearl : September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 - May 16, 2023

: September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 - May 16, 2023 Aftersun: October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 - January 5, 2023

October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 - January 5, 2023 The Whale: December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 - August 19, 2023

December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 - August 19, 2023 Beau is Afraid: April 14, 2023 - June 13, 2023 - December 21, 2023

The release of these movies on streaming can be unpredictable, with Aftersun being a huge outlier, releasing just 11 days on streaming after debuting in theaters. However, that could be explained by the movie never receiving a wide release in the US, with less than 100 theaters showing it at any one time.

The rest received proper wide releases (+1000 theaters) and became available on streaming between 179 and 203 days later. Considering that Dream Scenario received a proper wide release (and has garnered box office success in line with Pearl and Beau is Afraid), it's safe to assume it'll have a similar release window.

The best estimation for when Dream Scenario will begin streaming late spring or early summer 2024, most likely on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Dream Scenario will be available to watch on PVOD on December 22.