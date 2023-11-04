Beau Is Afraid Gets New Streaming Release Date (Official)

A new report revealed the streaming release date of Joaquin Phoenix's Beau Is Afraid.

Directed by Ari Aster, Beau Is Afraid revolves around the titular character's journey home after his mother's funeral. Along the way, Beau suffers a weird experience that is anchored by his greatest fears.

After its debut at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on April 1, Beau Is Afraid had a wide theatrical release but only earned $11.4 million at the box office from a budget of $35 million.

When Will 'Beau Is Afraid' Start Streaming?

Via When to Stream, Paramount+ has announced that Beau Is Afraid will start streaming on the service starting on December 21.

The Joaquin Phoenix-led movie was released on digital platforms on June 13 and on Blu-ray on July 11.

What To Expect in Paramount+’s Next Releases

Paramount+ has a variety of movies and TV shows coming in the last two months of 2023.

Some of the movies arriving on the streaming service are Emma Stone's Curse and Good Burger 2. Exclusive titles like Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Colin from Accounts are also expected to take center stage.

One big question mark for Paramount+ centers around the streaming release of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Mission: Impossible 7 was available on digital platforms starting on October 10, with its physical release commencing on October 31.

While some have claimed that Mission: Impossible 7 will start streaming in November 2023, it's possible that Paramount+ will look to end the year with a surprise by including Dead Reckoning as one of its biggest releases.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ is also slated to release the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 in November 2024 (Season 5 Part 1 is available to stream on the service).

Beau Is Afraid is available on digital platforms.