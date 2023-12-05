Priscilla 2023 Movie Gets Imminent Online Release Date

A24's Priscilla will be available to watch online soon, indicating when it will eventually come to streaming.

The studio distributed Priscilla in the US in late October, following its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 4.

The film, initially set for distribution by Stage 6 Films and Sony Pictures outside of the United States, faced complications when Sony dropped out of the project due to issues with music rights.

When to Watch Priscilla Movie Online

According to When To Stream, Priscilla will be available to purchase online on December 15. The Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) format will drop on Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, and more.

The film started its wide theatrical release on October 27, 49 days before its digital release, it grossed over $20 million during its run at the box office.

Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, and directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla follows the story of Priscilla Presley based on the book Elvis and Me.

Is Priscilla Coming to a Streaming Service?

Currently, no single streaming platform exclusively hosts all A24 films. Paramount+ with Showtime seems to be the primary platform for most 2022 releases, alongside some older films. 

The distribution plan for 2023 for all A24 releases (including Priscilla) remains uncertain. Still, considering recent late 2022 releases such as The Whale and Pearl, there is a likelihood that they will be available on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Here's a look at some of the theater-to-digital-to-streaming release windows for recent A24 movies, including Joaquin Phoenix's Beau is Afraid and Paul Mescal's Aftersun:

  • Pearl: September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 - Tuesday, May 16
  • Aftersun: October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 - January 5, 2023
  • The Whale: December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 - August 19, 2023
  • Beau is Afraid: April 14, 2023 - June 13, 2023 - December 21, 2023

To be clear, A24 isn't an easy-to-predict studio when it comes to streaming release dates, as the company works on a case-by-case basis.

The best estimate for when Priscilla will begin streaming is spring 2024 for earlier, most likely on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Priscilla will be available to watch on PVOD on December 15.

