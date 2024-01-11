The digital release date for Anyone But You is inching closer as it looks to shine in online marketplaces.

Sony Pictures delivered a surprise hit to close out 2023 as Anyone But You debuted in theaters on December 22, highlighting Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell amidst a cast full of Hollywood regulars.

Although it only averaged a 51% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the title hit big at the box office, grossing over $60 million on a $25 million budget (per ComicBook) during its first three weeks on the big screen.

Sony Pictures' Anyone But You was confirmed to be available for online purchase soon following its theatrical debut worldwide on December 22.

According to When to Stream on X (formerly Twitter), the hit romantic comedy will be available via PVOD on digital storefronts such as Apple, Amazon, and Google starting on Tuesday, January 23.

This marks a 32-day gap between Anyone But You's theatrical debutand its online release date.

When Will Anyone But You Begin Streaming?

As part of Sony Pictures' multi-year partnership with Netflix, which gives the studio an exclusive first pay window licensing deal, Anyone But You will be set to hit the streaming service after it finishes its time in theaters.

The big question now is when exactly that streaming debut will come.

Sony Pictures movies such as Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings and David Harbour's Gran Turismo both hit theaters in 2023 and came to Netflix about four months later.

Below are their theatrical-to-digital-to-streaming timelines along with another recent Sony release, The Equalizer 3:

No Hard Feelings: June 23 - August 15 - October 22

June 23 - August 15 - October 22 Gran Turismo: August 25 - September 26 - December 25

August 25 - September 26 - December 25 The Equalizer 3: September 1 - October 3 - January 1, 2024

Those gaps ranged between 121 and 122 days between theatrical release and streaming debut, which would likely remain fairly consistent for Anyone But You after it concludes its theatrical run.

Taking that timeframe into account, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's new film is likely to hit Netflix sometime around April 20, although that date can't officially be nailed down yet.

Anyone But You is still playing in theaters, and it will be available for purchase online starting on Tuesday, January 23.