American Fiction Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

American Fiction, starring Jeffery Wright, will begin streaming and will be available to purchase online early this year.

The highly acclaimed film is based on the 2001 novel titled Erasure by Percival Everett, telling the story of a novelist/professor (Wright) who pens an extremely stereotypical "Black" book as an act of retaliation. To his surprise, the book gets published and gains immense popularity and praise.

On December 15, 2023, American Fiction was given a limited release in theaters and has earned nearly $3 million at the global box office.

How to Watch American Fiction Movie

MGM

In May 2021, Amazon purchased MGM and rebranded the film branch to Amazon MGM Studios.

With Amazon Prime Video being the focal point of the company's movie business, many MGM films have gone straight to streaming.

In this case, American Fiction was given a small-scale theatrical release with the expectation that Jeffrey Wright could be nominated for an Academy Award.

Regardless, most people who watch American Fiction will likely view it at home. Under the same distributor, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Air opened in theaters on April 5, 2023, after originally being slated for a streaming-only release.

However, Air didn't get a digital release. Instead, it moved from theaters directly to Amazon Prime Video for no extra cost to subscribers.

For now, those who want to watch American Fiction are required to see it in theaters, where it is still playing in many locations nationwide:

American Fiction Streaming Release

American Fiction will soon be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, for no extra cost to subscribers.

Recently, Saltburn, an MGM production, climbed to viral popularity after it began streaming on December 22, 2023.

For a sense of when American Fiction could begin streaming, here's a look at the theatrical-to-streaming release dates for Air and Saltburn on Prime Video:

Air : April 5, 2023 - May 12, 2023 (37 days)

: April 5, 2023 - May 12, 2023 (37 days) Saltburn: November 17, 2023 - December 22, 2023 (35 days)

Given that timeframe, potential audience members can expect American Fiction to begin streaming sometime in January.

To be more specific, the most likely streaming release date for American Fiction on Prime Video is Friday, January 19 (35 days after its theatrical opening).

American Fiction is now playing in a limited amount of theaters.