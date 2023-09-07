John Wick 4 Gets Imminent New Streaming Release Date (Official)

Mere weeks ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4's imminent streaming release date, the timeframe for its debut changed ever so slightly.

John Wick 4 has been one of 2023's biggest R-rated successes, raking in a $430 million haul at the global box office, topping its predecessor by over $100 million, and becoming the highest-grossing movie in this new Keanu Reeves-starring franchise.

Reeves' hero engaged in yet another epic battle against the mysterious High Table, bringing along a stellar cast of actors as the Wick legacy expanded to new heights.

When Will John Wick 4 Begin Streaming?

Lionsgate

Starz made an official announcement that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available to stream on the service starting on Friday, September 15. This will give the film a 175-day window between its March 24 theatrical release date and its streaming debut.

This is a change from the original steaming release date for John Wick 4, which was initially announced to premiere on Starz on September 26. It will now hit the streamer nine days earlier.

John Wick 4 will remain on Starz for its Pay 1 window (approximately 18 months) before it joins the first three John Wick films on Peacock sometime in April or May 2025.

This movie now boasts one of the longest theatrical-to-streaming windows of any blockbuster movie released in the first half of 2023.

This year's second-highest-grossing movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, enjoyed an expansive 120 days on the big screen before it debuted on Peacock as it made over $1.35 billion.

Barbie was announced to get its own streaming release on Max sometime this fall after becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning over $1.38 billion during its run so far and becoming Warner Bros.' highest-grossing movie ever.

On the superhero movie side, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave Marvel Studios its longest streaming release window of the Multiverse Saga, coming to Disney+ 89 days after its May 5 theatrical debut.

When Will the John Wick Franchise Continue?

With John Wick 4 becoming the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, helping the series pass $1 billion in total box office revenue, it would seem to be an easy decision for Lionsgate to continue into a potential John Wick 5.

Director Chad Stahelski remarked he has "bookcases and shelves of notebooks with hundreds of ideas" for a potential fifth film, although he said in an exclusive interview with The Direct that he isn't sure how it will come together just yet.

One aspect of John Wick 5 that the director has in mind is who he would want to star in that next movie, rattling off names like Robert Downey Jr., Charlize Theron, Colin Farrell, and Michelle Yeoh as potential actors he wants to take a look at.

But having already turned down the idea of directing a fourth and fifth movie back-to-back, it seems clear that Stahelski wants a bit of a break from the John Wick world before diving back into that big of a challenge.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available to stream on Starz starting on Friday, September 15.