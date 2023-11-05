Hunger Games 2023 Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

The first reviews for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes have been released online ahead of the November 17 release.

Releasing annually from 2012 to 2015, the four-movie Hunger Games saga received rave reviews back in the day, although most concur the two-part Mockingjay finale marked a significant drop in quality.

Now, the dystopian franchise is back on the big screen for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel exploring the rise of Panem's tyrannical President Coriolanus Snow (played in the original movies by Donald Sutherland).

The Hunger Games Prequel Receives Exciting First Reviews

Following the first press screenings of 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, critics have revealed their first social media reactions to the prequel, and things are looking good.

Film Posers' Josie Marie praised the movie as "a hell of a rush," drawing particular attention to its "delightful cast:"

"'THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES' is a hell of a rush. Refreshing to be back in Panem because of the nostalgia, but the most delightful part is the cast. From Hunter Schafer to Josh Andrés Rivera, it lives up to the original splendor of the franchise."

Rama's Screen even told how the prequel is "more gripping than the original," although criticized the runtime and "ambiguous" ending:

"'THE HUNGER GAMES THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES' was more gripping than the original. Suspenseful & gritty especially the tributes' fights. Runtime could've been trimmed down & the ending could've been less ambiguous. But I liked it"

Variety's Jazz Tangcay noted Trish Summerville's impressive costume design and "the nods she pays to Katniss," while naming Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, and Jason Schwartzman as standouts of the cast:

"Viola Davis playing evil in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' is everything I needed to see. Rachel Zegler is a marvel, and of course, Jason Schwartzman steals the show. In love with Trish Summerville's costume design and the nods she pays to Katniss."

As a fan of the 2020 book on which the movie is based, BuzzFeed's Nora Dominick "adored the movie" and drew comparisons to The Hunger Games: Catching Fire - the franchise's best-reviewed entry on Rotten Tomatoes:

"'ballad of songbirds and snakes' was my favorite book in 2020, and i adored the movie. it felt like catching fire in all the best ways. backed by incredible performances by tom blyth, rachel zegler, viola davis, and more — watching it all come to life, oh man"

Dominick went on to declare how it "felt darker and more high-stakes" than any of the previous movies in The Hunger Games world:

"also, listen, i know it's the 'HUNGER GAMES', but somehow ballad of songbirds and snakes felt darker and more high-stakes than any of the other previous movies. i cannot stress enough how much i loved how the movie took you through this story"

CineXpress's Fico Cangiano called the prequel "colder, twistier, and more interesting," and stated how "well executed" the tale of Coriolanus Snow is:

#TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes is one of the best #TheHungerGames films. Coriolanus Snow’s “rise to power” story is well executed by F. Lawrence in this colder, twistier & more interesting prequel. Tom Blyth impresses, Rachel Zegler shines bright & Jason Schwartzman is hilarious."

Next Best Picture's Daniel Howat took things one step further in calling it the pinnacle of the franchise, calling it "more of a character study than anything:"

"'THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES' is the best #HungerGames movie yet. It’s darker, more of a character study than anything, but always genuinely entertaining. With high stakes, solid action, and killer performances, it’s a thrilling return to Panem."

He went on to note that the long 2 hours, 38 minutes runtime "doesn't drag:"

"It’s long for sure, but doesn’t drag. It works well by doing something fairly different from the first series. I had a great time with this one."

