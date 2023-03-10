Is Captain Marvel 2 In Trouble? New Rumor Points to Sequel's Problems

A new rumor indicated The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, is in "chaos" at Marvel Studios ahead of its November 2023 release.

Marvel Studios has reportedly been making some major changes to its Phase 5 & 6 plans behind the scenes after mixed reactions to Phase 4. This has led to a swarm of MCU delays, the latest of which came just weeks ago as The Marvels shifted from July 28 to November 10.

Granted, this wasn't even the first delay faced by the Captain Marvel sequel as the movie previously swapped places with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last April, hopping from February 17 to July 28. Naturally, this raised plenty of concerns among fans after the movie, especially after the negative response to Ant-Man 3.

Captain Marvel 2 Rumor Points to Issues on Sequel

Speaking on The Hot Mic Podcast, Above the Line's Jeff Sneider shared that, according to his sources, The Marvels may be in trouble, referring to the development as "just a shitshow" and "kind of chaos."

Sneider noted that this troubled development was the cause of the recent delay from July 28 to November 10. That shift already marked the movie's second delay as Captain Marvel 2 previously swapped release dates with February 17's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, taking over the July 28 date.

He went on to share apparent troubles with Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson, noting the star was "upset that this movie is called The Marvels" - a title designed to allude to the team-up of Carol Danvers, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau - as opposed to Captain Marvel 2.

The news follows reports from The Wrap that the delay was spurred by a desire to fix some of the sequel's significant issues and allow more time for post-production, likely to allow for VFX improvements.

Why Fans Shouldn't Worry About Captain Marvel 2

Exactly what troubles The Marvels is facing remain unclear, although Sneider also noted difficulties with Brie Larson after the actress clashed with Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris on set. Given the pair will lead the flick alongside Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, that conflict undoubtedly made for a tough production.

Many of the MCU's latest releases have been criticized for various reasons, although VFX quality has been a common concern among fans. Previous reports did claim the delay was to allow for further post-production time, so perhaps that will be a focus in the coming months to avoid similar criticism to Ant-Man 3.

Additionally, if the conflict between Larson and Parris did end up causing production difficulties and affecting the quality of the product, Marvel Studios could be planning on conducting reshoots at some point this year to rectify that.

Director Nia DaCosta only has one major release on her directorial resume in the form of the 2021 slasher flick Candyman which was well-received. But her lack of experience, particularly in the major blockbuster game, could have been a factor in this apparent "chaos" - although Marvel Studios clearly chose her for a reason.

No matter the case, Marvel Studios and The Marvels team have plenty of time to fix the issues plaguing the sequel, provided of course none of the key problems in question are too fundamental with regard to the story, acting, or anything else.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.