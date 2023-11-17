Captain Marvel’s New Girlfriend Surprise Explained by MCU Producer

The Marvels hinted that Brie Larson's Carol Danvers may have been in a relationship with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and the film's executive producer explained exactly what led them to include their scene in the final cut.

For many years now, fans have expressed interest in seeing Captain Marvel and Valkyrie in some sort of romantic relationship, and due to the latter being bisexual in the comics, many MCU diehards thought that her romantic side should have been explored prior to now.

The Marvels particularly featured a scene that included a cameo from Valkyrie in which it heavily teased that she and Captain Marvel are currently in a romantic relationship together.

Captain Marvel and Valkyrie's Romantic Scene Explained

Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels executive producer Mary Livanos was asked about the scene between Valkyrie and Carol Danvers, which ultimately made viewers feel as though sparks were flying between the two.

Livanos was asked why they chose to bring the two characters together in the movie, which led to the executive producer explaining that it was "another bucket list item" that they really wanted to include.

Livanos also went on to say that she knew how much fans have "shipped them," and admitted that she also wanted to "see that relationship on the big screen:"

"Pairing Carol with Valkyrie and having them share the big screen was another bucket list item. Fans really shipped them and their friendship, and as a huge nerd myself, I was dying to see that relationship on the big screen. [Director] Nia DaCosta is quite close with Tessa Thompson, so we had to write in a cameo."

The movie's executive producer also stated that it just made sense for Valkyrie to be the one to help Carol with the Skrulls and that everyone was "excited" to bring the character in at that moment:

"She’s such an empathetic, wonderful character. When we were trying to figure out exactly how to help the Skrulls after the events that take place on Tarnax, we were excited at the idea that Valkyrie could help in this novel way."

Will Carol and Valkyrie Become Official?

Marvel Studios has Phase 5 and 6 mapped out, but when it comes to predicting where certain characters will appear next, no one really knows what to expect.

That being said, fans of Carol and Valkyrie would probably love nothing more than to see them on-screen together at different points in the future, but there are only a couple of projects where they could possibly be seen with each other again.

Obviously, both upcoming Avengers films (The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) will likely feature both characters. There could definitely be some opportunities throughout either title for Valkyrie and Carol's relationship to be explained further, but it likely wouldn't include much more than what happened in The Marvels due to the focus being put on the Multiverse-level threat at hand.

If Valkyrie or Carol ends up being the main character in another future film such as Thor 5 or Captain Marvel 3, then that would be a perfect place for their romance to be furthered, but Marvel Studios has given fans no indication at this point if either project will happen.

The Marvels is playing in theaters worldwide.