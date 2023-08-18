Will Captain Marvel 3 Happen? MCU Director Addresses Future Prospects

The second MCU film led by Brie Larson's superhero is yet to hit screens, but director Nia DaCosta is already addressing the possibilities of a Captain Marvel 3.

The Marvels is the next big release on Marvel Studios' theatrical slate and will combine the stories of not just Captain Marvel, but those of Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau as well.

The movie will force the three unlikely teammates to work together to save the universe from Zawe Ashton's Kree revolutionary. The Marvels' place in the Phase 5 schedule also means the film will set the stage for the trio's future adventures, which could include Avengers 5 and beyond.

Is Captain Marvel 3 In the Works?

Marvel

In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, Nia DaCosta spoke about the possibility of more Captain Marvel adventures beyond The Marvels.

The director said she'd received mixed reactions after pitching future stories to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, sometimes thinking she's "got a movie going" and other times feeling there's "a whole other plan I'm not part of:"

"I'll pitch Kevin 17 versions of what can happen with all these women, and why and how, and this and that. And he's like, 'Okay, girl', and sometimes I think I've really got a movie going after this. And then other times, I'm like, 'Oh, they have this whole other plan that I'm not a part of.'"

DaCosta added that she hopes Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau move forward in the MCU as a trio "because they're really great together."

Captain Marvel 3 would likely also hinge on the box office results of The Marvels.

Speaking on the success of female-led films in 2023 DaCosta said it's "really about whether or not the movie's good:"

"In terms of women-led films and women as superheroes in particular, and excitement around that, I think it's really just about whether or not the movie's good. Especially now we have more and more films that are female-led that are action-based or superhero- based."

DaCosta added that the success of something like 2023's Barbie is "so specific", explaining that for female superhero films, like The Marvels, it's the quality of the film that will "keep the audiences coming back:"

"'Barbie' is so specific - it's Barbie. Every girl in the world pretty much probably had a Barbie, and a lot of men. So I think that's a phenomenon that's probably gonna make a billion dollars." "But I think for women-led superhero films, as long as the quality stays up, that's what's gonna keep the audience coming back."

How Far Could Captain Marvel Fly?

Captain Marvel's box office success in 2019 meant that a sequel was almost inevitable. With Disney in the business of reducing its content output right now, it means The Marvels will need to see similar success if Captain Marvel 3 is to be assured.

In any case, it seems like DaCosta is willing and ready to go on a sequel to The Marvels and there is no shortage of storylines to draw from within the comics of the three female heroes.

There's also the question of whether these characters fit into Kevin Feige's overall plan for the MCU. While The Marvels has been confirmed to impact the MCU going forward, there's no telling where Captain Marvel and her team will stand after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

That being said, The Marvels features some of the MCU's most popular heroes. Captain Marvel has proven herself a bankable character after raking in over a billion dollars and Ms Marvel remains one of the most highly-rated MCU series on Rotten Tomatoes.

With even more attention being placed on the trio in The Marvels, it seems like they could have a big future ahead of them in the MCU.

The Marvels is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 10.