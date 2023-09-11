Marvel Studios just put out its latest piece of promotional material for the next MCU movie, The Marvels, with a video celebrating the sequel's release date.

Initially meant to debut in Summer 2022, Captain Marvel 2 has faced more than its fair share of delays to its release date, especially with the MCU currently pushing through some major struggles to win back fans' affection.

It was even reported that Disney and Marvel enacted the most recent delay in order to make sure the sequel's VFX was up to the standard fans are expecting, particularly with Captain Marvel being such a big piece of the MCU as a whole.

Marvel Studios released a new 13-second promo video highlighting The Marvels' upcoming release, noting that today (September 10) marks two months exactly until the film's November 10 release date.

That text came behind a shot of Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Captain Marvel herself charging at Captain Marvel 2's main villain, Zawe Ashton's Kree warrior Dar-Benn.

While the video doesn't include any new footage from the MCU sequel, it highlights the film's core trio of heroines as they show off their powers in battle.

The full promotional video can be seen below:

How Will Marvel Continue to Promote Captain Marvel 2?

Although Captain Marvel 2 will end up keeping its release date even amidst the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, Marvel Studios will face its fair share of challenges in promoting the upcoming sequel.

Specifically, star Brie Larson and the rest of the cast will be unable to promote the film due to the strikes, with director Nia DaCosta even commenting that she hopes she's "not promoting the movie by [herself]" when the time comes.

Currently, Marvel is utilizing the numerous ties that Captain Marvel 2 has to past MCU entries, with recent trailers touching on plot points from projects like WandaVision as fans wait to see how this sequel expands the MCU narrative.

And with the sequel looking to do big things for the MCU as a whole, with some plot details that actually set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the hope is that fans will flock to theaters once again to help the latest Phase 5 movie succeed.

The Marvels is set to debut in theaters on November 10.