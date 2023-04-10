Watch: Captain Marvel 2 Releases Teaser for First Trailer

The anticipation for The Marvels grew even further after Marvel Studios shared a brief tease of the sequel's trailer alongside confirming when it will arrive online.

Captain Marvel 2's plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Ms. Marvel did provide a glimpse of what to expect when its post-credits scene featured a classic switcheroo between Brie Larson's Avenger and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

Marketing has yet to ramp up, which is largely due to the sequel being delayed to November from its original July 28 release date. However, past rumors indicated that a trailer could arrive sooner rather than later, meaning that it might hint at how The Marvels is integral to the story of the Multiverse Saga.

When Will Captain Marvel 2’s Trailer Be Released?

Marvel

Marvel Studios officially released a new teaser ahead of the debut of The Marvels' first trailer, which will arrive on Tuesday, April 11.

The 17-second teaser includes snippets of audio from the trailer, such as Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau saying, "Hello?" and "What the?," and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury asking where Captain Rambeau is.

Marvel Studios also confirmed that it will premiere on tomorrow's episode of Good Morning America on ABC, indicating that it will be released online sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. ET.

Watch the teaser below:

What Will Captain Marvel 2's Trailer Show?

Last year's D23 Fan Expo gave attendees the first-ever look at The Marvels, showcasing a preview of its light-hearted tone and the dynamic of the main trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambaeu, and Ms. Marvel.

It's possible that some, or even most of the footage, will debut in tomorrow's teaser trailer for Captain Marvel 2. There is also a chance that the teaser could prove how "anime-inspired" the sequel really is.

Moreover, the first official looks at South Korean actor Park Soo-Jeon's Captain Marvel 2 character and Zawe Ashton's mysterious hammer-wielding villain could also be unveiled.

Meanwhile, the trailer's release tomorrow would mean that it will premiere 213 days before the sequel's theatrical outing.

This timing would be slightly above average for films in the MCU in terms of when their first trailer drops, succeeded only by Iron Man, The Avengers, and Black Panther.

Other films with similar gaps between their first trailer and theatrical release are Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok.

That said, it appears that Marvel Studios' marketing for Captain Marvel 2 will be in it for the long haul. This could mean the studio is confident in the sequel since a longer-than-average marketing campaign means a higher marketing budget.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10.