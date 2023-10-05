The ticket release date for The Marvels was officially confirmed confirmed just over a month before the MCU movie hits theaters.

The Brie Larson-led sequel is set to reintroduce audiences to her Carol Danvers, as she teams up with two other super-powered heroines, Iman Vellani's Kamala Kahn and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

After several delays amid schedule reshuffling at Marvel Studios, the latest MCU blockbuster is finally set to hit theaters, rounding out the franchises' 2023.

The movie will reportedly be the shortest MCU film to date but has also received "glowing" reviews from test screenings from earlier this year, so the shorter-than-normal length may not be a bad thing.

Captain Marvel 2 Tickets Go On Sale Soon

Marvel Studios announced the official release date for The Marvels.

The super-powered brand shared a new promotional trailer confirming that tickets for the Captain Marvel sequel go on sale starting on Tuesday, October 10.

This ticket release comes exactly one month before the film debuts in theaters, which has become the norm for MCU films and their advanced ticketing windows.

The ticket release announcement came alongside a short teaser for the film, sporting brand-new never-before-seen footage for the upcoming film.

The promo features voiceovers from several characters including Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury telling Brie Larson's Avenger, "Captain Marvel, we need you," hinting at the dire circumstances at play in the latest Marvel blockbuster.

Larson's Carol Danvers is also prominently featured in the short tease, with new footage of her taking on The Marvels villain Dar-Benn as well as some tone-setting images of Kree starships, soldiers, and some of the exciting, destructive set pieces going to be featured in the movie.

Watch the new trailer here:

How Will The Marvels Perform?

Now that tickets are finally on sale for Captain Marvel 2, audiences can start to look toward what sort of impact the upcoming MCU film will have in its theatrical run.

Expectations are high, especially considering the $1 billion box office haul of the first Captain Marvel film.

While box office trends have slowed since Captain Marvel's release, Marvel Studios is surely still expecting The Marvels to make a sizable splash at the ticket window.

Disney has seen some major misses at the theater over the last calendar year (namely The Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), and the studio is going to put everything it has into trying to make The Marvels as big a success as it can.

And the film's quality will ultimately have a lot to do with just how long Captain Marvel 2 can sustain success theatrically.

Earlier this year, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was quick out the gates, making $104 million domestically in its opening weekend; however, after less than favorable reviews and poor word of mouth the movie's box office earnings tanked heading into its second weekend.

If The Marvels comes out of its advance ticket widow and opening weekend with killer reviews and fans gushing about the super-powered sequel, then it could hit some of these box office benchmarks that may seem out of reach to some.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10.