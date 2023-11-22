The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta spoke about her battles with Marvel boss Kevin Feige over the inclusion of X-Men-related characters.

The newest MCU film has arrived, headlined by three of Marvel Studios’ powerful female heroes, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau.

Mutants aren't too hard to come by in The Marvels, with confirmed Mutant Ms. Marvel co-leading the film and Kelsey Grammer's Beast making a brief cameo in the post-credits scene. That number could've gone up if DaCosta got her way though.

Nia DaCosta Pushed for X-Men in The Marvels

Marvel

During an interview with Nia DaCosta, (via AP Entertainment on X) the Marvels director revealed that she fought with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige over the amount of X-Men in the film:

“Okay, so Kevin and I, it’s one of our fights. I really wanted- [laughs] I really was pushing so much X-Men. And he was like, ‘We have to just be very calm about this and be measured adults,’ which is why he’s the boss, you know what I mean?”

DaCosta continued, making mention of the fact that there is at least one Mutant character in The Marvels (Kamala) but that she was sure to note that some “little Easter eggs” connected to the X-Men made it into the final cut:

“He knows better than I do and I’m a big nerd who needs to be reined in, so, um- But there are a couple. Of course, we have a Mutant in the movie, so that’s amazing. And then I got, you know, maybe I got my little Easter eggs as well.”

It turns out those little Easter eggs were much more than just that, with a full-blown member of the X-Men, Hank McCoy, making his grand return in the post-credits scene.

Beast also made a sly allusion to Charles Xavier before leaving Monica and Maria, indicating that DaCosta was able to convince Feige to let at least a few references to the Mutant group slide.

Prep the X-Jet, Mutants Are Coming to the MCU

Nia DaCosta might not have gotten the full extent of her wish to include “so much X-Men” in The Marvels, but the famous Mutant team is making their way to the MCU, one way or another.

Firstly, while not directly affiliated with MCU continuity, the animated series X-Men ‘97 will premiere on Disney+ in early 2024. The show is a continuation of the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series and features much of the original cast reprising their voice roles.

Then, Marvel Studios is currently developing a live-action X-Men reboot, but that movie is still in the planning phases and as such, a long way away.

The biggest upcoming Marvel project to scratch that X-Men itch seems to be Deadpool 3. In that film Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth teams up with Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman returning to play his iconic hero.

What’s more, is that Logan and Wade might not be the only major Mutant to show up.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels is out in theaters now.