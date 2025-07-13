Fantastic Four Movie Script's Loki Connection Just Got Confirmed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' script has a confirmed Loki connection, and it's exciting. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the upcoming Marvel Studios movie is set to open Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), leading up to the events of the massive crossover event: Avengers: Doomsday. While it is set on a different Earth (which explains why they didn't help in the fight against Thanos), Marvel's First Family is confirmed to play key roles in the upcoming conflict against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, meaning that the movie could explore tie-ins to the Multiverse Saga similar to how Deadpool & Wolverine used the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in its overall story.

Ahead of the movie, one of the crucial aspects that The Fantastic Four needs to succeed in is its story, anchored by a great script. The script is written by Eric Pearson (who recently worked on Thunderbolts* and also wrote Black Widow and Thor Ragnarok), the tandem of Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer (who penned Warner Bros.' comedy Disaster Wedding), and Avatar: The Way of Water scribe Josh Friedman. The story credits include Pearson, Kaplan, Springer, and Arthur & Martin writer Kat Wood. Meanwhile, a listing confirmed that one notable scribe from Loki was involved in developing The Fantastic Four's screenplay.

The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) confirmed that Loki Season 1 head writer and producer Michael Waldron is credited under the Additional Literary Material (ALM) credit of the script of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Waldron also worked on the script of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For context, ALM credit refers to writers who have rendered WGA-covered writing services to the movie's screenplay that are not part of the primary credited screenplay. These include dialogue or scene contributions, providing story elements, making revisions, and offering creative input.

Michael Waldron is joined by other prominent MCU and TV writers in the ALM credit list:

Kathryn Blair (the executive story editor of Loki and Daredevil: Born Again )

and ) Peter Cameron ( Agatha All Along , Moon Knight , and WandaVision writer)

, , and writer) Matthew Chauncy ( What If...? and Ms. Marvel scribe)

and scribe) Andrew Guest ( Hawkeye and Wonder Man)

and Brian Lynch ( The Secret Life of Pets and Minions: The Rise of Gru )

and ) Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty and Star Trek: Lower Decks)

Waldron's inclusion in the list suggests that he provided input on the MCU's Multiverse rules, considering that he played a crucial part in shaping the viewers' understanding of the concept due to his heavy involvement in Loki Season 1 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Phase 6 movie premieres in theaters on July 25, 2025.

How the MCU’s Fantastic Four Movie Will Connect to the Multiverse

Marvel Studios

The connections between The Fantastic Four and the larger MCU have yet to be revealed. While some are theorizing that Thunderbolts* post-credits scene spoiled the movie's ending after it showed the team's ship entering the MCU, others are unconvinced because they think that Dr. Doom is piloting it and not the team. Regardless, there is no doubt that the Fantastic Four will end up in Earth-616, and the film will heavily rely on the MCU's established Multiverse rules to achieve that.

Michael Waldron's involvement is a no-brainer since he is already a proven player in the Multiverse arena. While this isn't a confirmation that The Fantastic Four will reference the events of Loki or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his inclusion is a possible indication that the MCU's Multiverse rules will be used in some form in the movie to further strengthen the movie's ties to other projects.

Waldron was supposed to be the writer of Avengers: Kang Dynasty before it was shelved to make way for Avengers: Doomsday. Given that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will potentially lead directly to Doomsday, it's possible that Waldron provided input on how Matt Shakman's film would connect to the upcoming Multiversal crossover event.

Interestingly, Waldron is a huge fan of Marvel's First Family, considering that he originally penned a Fantastic Four post-credits scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Loki scribe may have also collaborated with Shakman on how to showcase the team and their powers on-screen.