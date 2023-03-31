MCU Fantastic Four: Major Update Points to Tone Change for Reboot

A new writer was brought on to rewrite the script for the MCU's Fantastic Four film.

A New Fantastic Four Script for Marvel Studios

Marvel

According to a new report, Avatar 2 scribe Josh Friedman was hired to rewrite the Fantastic Four script for Marvel Studios, potentially indicating a change in tone for the film.

As posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Friedman joins the project after the writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were initially tapped to pen the Marvel script.

With Friedman having worked on Avatar: The Way of Water and TNT's Snowpiercer series, this likely marks a change in direction for the Matt Shakman-directed MCU epic, moving away from the comedic fare of Kasplan and Springer (Disaster Wedding and K-Pop: Lost in America) to Friedman's largely dramatic portfolio of projects.

Friedman comes from a background made up largely of epic sci-fi storytelling, having worked in the Avatar universe (as previously mentioned), along with credits on the Tom Cruise-led War of the Worlds films, as well as the Terminator franchise (The Sarah Conner Chronicles and Dark Fate).

