MCU Fantastic Four Director Breaks Silence on 'Optimistic' Reboot

Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman teased an 'optimistic' story set for the Marvel Studios reboot.

First Fantastic Four Plot Details Teased

Marvel

Speaking with The Wrap, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman offered up the first hints at what fans can expect in the upcoming MCU epic.

While breaking down his journey over the past few years in Hollywood, Shakman compared Fantastic Four to his past work on the Star Trek franchise. He revealed that they "both were launched in the ’60s" and are both "about optimism and looking to the stars and technology:"

“It’s really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they’re very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the ’60s at the same time, they’re both about optimism and looking to the stars and [how] technology can solve everything, and they’re about family too — the family you have, the family you make. So they’re aligned in many ways and speak to my heart and equally, so I’m excited to be working on ‘Fantastic Four.'”

The filmmaker remarked that he had a great time working on Star Trek, and "it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work" on a potential fourth film in J.J. Abrams' reboot of the franchise:

“I had a great time working on ‘Star Trek’ for a little over a year, working closely with J.J. Abrams and everyone at Paramount, and I love that franchise, and I love that cast that J.J. put together, and it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work with them on the fourth installment there.”

Shakman, who also worked on WandaVision with Marvel, noted that moving away from Star Trek and getting the chance to do Fantastic Four was like "[coming] back home:"

“But movies have different journeys and momentums and and schedules are a little bit mercurial, and so when the ‘Fantastic Four’ opportunity came up, it was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on ‘WandaVision’ at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!