MCU: Fantastic Four Reboot’s New Writers Announced

Not only is Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four one of the MCU's most anticipated films, but it's also one of its most mysterious.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the MCU version of Marvel's first family since the studio acquired the film rights back in 2019.

Since then, the film has gained a director, lost him to Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew, and gained another, all while revealing (and promptly dispatching) a Multiversal version of Mr. Fantastic, played by fan-favorite cast John Krasinski, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, audiences have learned more about this future film; and now, Marvel is finally revealing the reboot's writers.

Fantastic Four Finds Its Writers

Marvel

As reported by Deadline, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are on board to write the MCU reboot of Fantastic Four.

Kaplan and Springer recently penned the Warner Bros.' comedy Disaster Wedding, which is currently in development and helmed by Palm Springs director, Max Barbakow.

Reportedly, the writing team has been working on the reboot of Marvel's first family, as well as mapping out the MCU's future path, before director Matt Shakman signed on to the anticipated project.

While Marvel Studios has yet to announce the cast for Fantastic Four, the film is set to release on November 8, 2024, launching Phase 6 of the MCU.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has also confirmed that the reboot will not be an origin story.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!