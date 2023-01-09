Fantastic Four: Adam Driver Eyed by Marvel Studios for Lead Role (Rumor)

Adam Driver - the actor behind Kylo Ren from Star Wars' sequel trilogy - may be a front-runner to play the MCU's new Reed Richards in Fantastic Four.

Development has been heating up on Fantastic Four, with WandaVision's Matt Shakman confirmed to direct while Disaster Wedding's Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer pen the script. With production expected to begin later this year or early next year ahead of the February 2025 release, fan casts are at an all-time high.

Obviously, one of the most-discussed roles comes with Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, who will lead both the team and the blockbuster movie. Names such as Penn Badgley, John Krasinski, and Diego Luna, but one recent actor to enter the mix has been the Oscar-nominated Adam Driver.

Insider Jeff Sneider recently shared unverified information that Driver may be in-line for the Mr. Fantastic role, or possibly even Doctor Doom. But while he stated that this came from an "unproven" source, he noted that it "smells right to [him]." And now, a new rumor added further fuel to that fire.

Star Wars' Adam Driver Rumored for Fantastic Four Lead

Marvel

During a recent video, Beyond the Trailer's Grace Randolph hinted that Star Wars' Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver may be in the running to play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.

According to The Direct’s own sources, Driver is Marvel Studios’ top casting choice to play the new Reed Richards.

Randolph indicated that the actor is "a front-runner for a certain stretchy role," before sharing her hopes that he lands the role:

Will Adam Driver Play the MCU's Reed Richards?

Adam Driver has a lot going for him in what is sure to be a highly-contentious race for the Fantastic Four lead. Not only does he seem to be Marvel Studios' top choice, but he already has a working relationship with Disney thanks to Star Wars' sequel trilogy, proving to be a hot commodity in Hollywood lately.

While his time as Kylo Ren has certainly pushed him into mainstream eyes, he also has plenty of experience in prestigious films. At 39 years old, Driver has landed two Oscar nominations so far for Best Actor in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actor in BlacKkKlansman, clearly demonstrating his proven talent.

Looking at his schedule for the coming years, Driver currently has two projects in post-production with 65 and Ferrari, meaning his work there is likely done. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, although that should wrap up in March, leaving his schedule wide open after that.

Driver isn't the first Star Wars star to have his name thrown around for Fantastic Four, as previous rumors pointed to Andor's Diego Luna being in the running. But the actor's latest comments seem to shut that down, as he confirmed he will already be "busy" for the next two years and may not even act beyond that.

Only time will tell whether Driver lands the Fantastic Four lead, but casting is currently believed to be underway as one of the “big-get roles” of the year. An announcement on casting ought to come sometime this year, perhaps even at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con in Marvel Studios' usual presentation event.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14, 2025.