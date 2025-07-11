Star Wars: All 6 Upcoming Disney+ Series Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

Star Wars has six Disney+ series locked in on its upcoming slate for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Lucasfilm's star-faring mega-franchise has been a streaming-exclusive product since 2019, when the series took a break from its theatrical output. This saw names like The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka rise to the forefront of the brand, replacing the typical big-screen fare the galaxy far, far away is known for. That will all come to an end next year, though, as Star Wars heads back to theaters for the first time since The Rise of Skywalker, putting a new focus on the silver screen.

That does not mean Star Wars is abandoning its streaming efforts altogether, though. Kathleen Kennedy and the Lucasfilm brain trust are still hard at work on Disney+ projects set within the Lucasian canon, albeit with less prolificity than they have before (read more about the changing Star Wars streaming strategy here). Previously, an entire streaming slate was announced for the brand over the next several years.

That is no longer the case (at least for now), as only a select few Disney+ Star Wars projects have been announced. As it stands, six Star Wars Disney+ series have been officially announced for the rest of the year and beyond.

Every Star Wars Disney+ Series Officially Announced

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Lucasfilm

The most imminent Star Wars series on the schedule is the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past. The otherworldly animated series comes to Disney+ on September 19, dropping a four-part brick-based adventure for fans to enjoy.

The new animated series will follow up on the events of the first season, telling a multiversal Star Wars tale about a young nerf herder, Sig Greebling (played by Gaten Matarazzo), who is tasked with piecing the galaxy back together after he accidentally changes the course of intergalactic history.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will round out Star Wars' 2025 slate (although recent news has put that into question), coming to Disney+ on October 29. The acclaimed animated anthology will once again see several animation studios from across the globe take a stab at Star Wars, providing their unique out-of-canon take on the beloved franchise.

After Season 2 went even more international, including animation houses from several countries, Season 3 will go back to the series' roots, only including stories told by some of the biggest names in Japanese anime.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Lucasfilm

Detailed alongside Star Wars: Vision Season 3 at Star Wars Celebration 2025 was the upcoming Vision spin-off Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. The new series will be the first for the franchise, telling a whole story based on one of the episodes from a past season of Visions.

The Ninth Jedi will be a full-fledged TV season devoted to Production IG's "The Ninth Jedi" story, as seen in Visions Season 1, and is due out sometime in 2026. The series will follow the young daughter of a lightsaber smith as she is pursued by terrifying dark forces.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

For audiences craving more of what series like Star Wars: Clone Wars and The Bad Batch have delivered for years on TV, look no further than Maul: Shadow Lord. The 2026 animated series will follow Sam Witwer as the menacing Darth Maul in the wake of Order 66.

The series has been described as a dark and brooding Star Wars tale, focusing on the internal plight that befalls Maul after the Jedi are gone, and he wonders if an Empire-ruled galaxy is all it's cracked up to be.

Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

As it stands, Ahsoka Season 2 is the only live-action Star Wars series on the Disney+ slate. The Rosario Dawson-led streaming show is expected to return to the platform sometime in 2026, once again focusing on its titular fan-favorite Jedi and the crew from Dave Filoni's Star Wars: Rebels.

Season 2 will find its heroes in a precarious spot. Dawson's Ahsoka has been stranded in another galaxy entirely, along with the precocious Sabine Wren (Natasha Lui Bordizzo), and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn has headed back to the primary Star Wars galaxy seeking an undying army to rule the cosmos with.

Carlton & Nick Cuse's Star Wars Series

Lucasfilm

The last Star Wars TV project currently in development at Lucasfilm is a new streaming series from father-son producing duo Carlton and Nick Cuse. The pair were announced to be working on something within the galaxy far, far away in April (per The Hollywood Reporter), with nothing more known about the Disney+ venture.

Carlton Cuse is best known for being co-showrunner on the beloved series Lost, as well as working on TV hits like Bates Motel, The Strain, and Jack Ryan.