Disney+ 2025 Upcoming Releases Video Omits 3 Major MCU & Star Wars Series

Disney+ has released a new sizzle reel previewing its major releases for the rest of 2025, but it misses out on some key MCU and Star Wars titles. The streaming service is preparing several highly anticipated new titles in the back half of 2025, including Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, King of the Hill, and Alien: Earth. However, Star Wars and Marvel Studios, two central pillars of Disney+, have new shows that were not included in the streamer's major upcoming releases.

This year, Disney+ has released several titles from the Marvel and Star Wars worlds, including Andor, Daredevil: Born Again, and Ironheart. All have been strong contenders for the streamer, suggesting that the core Disney+ brands are still going strong.

Despite Disney's recent strategy shift that has resulted in a slower stream of Marvel TV releases, both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm still have some releases on the Disney+ slate for the remainder of 2025. Wonder Man was the sole inclusion from the MCU highlighted in Disney+'s 2025 sizzle reel, suggesting it is a priority for the studio in the back half of the year. The three omitted series share a common denominator: they are animated rather than live-action releases.

Disney Omits 3 MCU & Star Wars Disney+ Shows from Release Video

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

The next MCU TV show that audiences have to look forward to following Ironheart is a new Black Panther-related show named Eyes of Wakanda. The animated show from Marvel Studios Animation is a time-jumping anthology series (which will make MCU history) about Wakandan warriors of legend throughout different historical periods as they attempt to retrieve Vibranium artefacts.

Eyes of Wakanda will be released on August 27. It was developed by Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, and directed by Todd Harris. Some of the voice cast members are Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, and Steve Toussaint.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel

Another anticipated animated series from the MCU is Marvel Zombies, set for release on October 3, 2025.

The series is a spin-off of the What If...? zombies episode from Season 1, and features many MCU stars returning to voice their roles, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch). Iman Vellani is also reprising her role as Ms. Marvel and is expected to be one of the central characters in the animated show.

Marvel Zombies pits the surviving superheroes in a zombie apocalypse against their undead friends and enemies, who are intent on turning them.

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3

Lucasfilm

Star Wars has already had a strong year on Disney+ with the final episodes of Skeleton Crew and the last season of Andor (one of Star Wars' best TV shows to date). Lucasfilm isn't done for the year, however, with a third volume of Star Wars: Visions set to release on October 29.

Visions is an animated anthology series comprised of short stories from animation houses worldwide. The narratives sit outside of the established Star Wars canon, allowing the episodes to be wilder and more creative than normal.

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3 brings back many of the same animation companies from Volume 1 to provide sequel episodes, including continuations of popular Visions episodes, "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Duel". Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, and Polygon Pictures will also contribute episodes in the new season.

Disney+'s new promotional video highlighted eight upcoming major series for release in 2025, which you can read more about here.