Disney+ Makes MCU History With Phase 6 Time Jump

Marvel Studios will soon kick off Phase 6 of the MCU, both in cinemas and on Disney+, and its first TV series will reach a special milestone for the MCU as it jumps back in time. After Ironheart closes Phase 5 of the MCU, the sixth Phase will begin on streaming with Eyes of Wakanda. The animated Black Panther spin-off is a prequel, following the Warriors of Wakanda as they scour the world and retrieve vibranium artefacts.

Marvel recently confirmed some record-breaking news about Eyes of Wakanda, revealing at the Annecy Animation Festival in France that the new MCU show will be set in 1260 B.C., the earliest time period ever explored in a Marvel Studios Disney+ show. The story will introduce Wakandan secret agent and former Dora Milaje Noni (Winnie Harlow) on her mission to hunt down the 'Lion' (voiced by Cress Williams).

Marvel Studios Animation

Only the first episode of Eyes of Wakanda will occur in 1260 B.C., with the other three episodes jumping to different centuries and exploring different Wakandan characters. The Disney+ show intends to explore the evolution of Wakandan culture and technology over various periods.

Eyes of Wakanda's time jump back to this early B.C. time period is a historic first for the MCU on Disney+, but it's not the farthest back in time that the cinematic universe has ever gone.

These Are the Oldest Time Periods That the MCU Has Explored

13,800,000,000 B.C. - Eternals

Marvel Studios

The MCU has gone as far back as the origin of all life on Earth, 13,800,000,000 years ago, when the Celestial, Arishem, sparked the Big Bang that began life on Earth. During this time, Arishem also planted the seed of a new Celestial, Tiamut, within Earth's core, which is revealed during a flashback sequence in Eternals.

Around this time, the existing singularities in the universe formed into the six mystical Infinity Stones.

12,800,000,000 B.C. - Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios

After the singularities became Infinity Stones, a Celestial uses the Power Stone to wipe out an entire planet in a flashback sequence shown during Guardians of the Galaxy. The Celestials were expected to have used the Power Stone as early as 12,800,000,000 B.C. after the first planets formed.

2,500,000 B.C. - Black Panther

Marvel Studios

In Earth's very early days (around 2,500,000 B.C.), two historic meteorites full of Vibranium landed near Africa, one in the land that would become Wakanda and the other underwater in the Atlantic Ocean. The latter would someday fuel the nation of Talokan.

Wakanda's early B.C. origins were depicted in a montage in Black Panther, but audiences will return to see Wakanda in its B.C. period in Eyes of Wakanda.

5,000 B.C. - Eternals

Marvel Studios

Eternals features the oldest beings in the MCU universe, hence the film visits several early periods. 5,000 B.C. is the earliest time that the ten superpowered Eternals are seen on Earth, where the Celestials send them to eradicate the Deviants. This begins in the Mesopotamian era, where they spend 20 years living and fighting the Deviants, before splitting up and living out their lives separately.

2988 B.C. - Thor: The Dark World

Marvel Studios

As the opening of Thor: The Dark World explains, 2988 B.C. is the year in which the First Battle of Svartalfheim occurs and the dark elf Malekith tries to use the Reality Stone to destroy the Nine Realms. After his defeat, Malekith returns to finish the job centuries later in 2013.

79 A.D. - Loki Season 1

Disney+

Loki's time-travelling premise results in several odd time periods being explored throughout the two seasons. One of the earliest examples is in 79 A.D., when Loki and Mobius use the TVA's time-travelling devices to visit Pompeii in the year that Mount Vesuvius erupts.

800 A.D. - Echo

Disney+

Echo was the first MCU series to delve into the history of the Choctaw people, of which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is a descendant. The first episode depicts the origins of the Choctaw's Clay People in 800 A.D., with the tribe emerging at Nanih Waiya.

1147 A.D. - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

The history of the Ten Rings goes back decades, confirmed in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where Wenwu (Tony Leung) is shown leading his army against the Seljuk Empire in 1147 A.D., where he can defeat them with the power of the rings. These rings also helped Wenwu achieve immortality, which is how he came to father Shang-Chi and Xialing in the 20th Century.

While not an exhaustive list, the MCU timeline has stretched millennia with several corners from the far past explored throughout its dozens of films and TV series. But to see the 1260 B.C period, fans will need to tune into Eyes of Wakanda on August 6.