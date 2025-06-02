Marvel Studios Reveals HD Looks at 2025 Black Panther Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios' new Black Panther Disney+ series revealed a new HD look at its Wakandan adventure thanks to several new stills. Eyes of Wakanda is set to debut on Disney+ later this year, revealing a new animated take on Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler's corner of the MCU world. The series has seen several short glimpses debuted to fans over the last several months, teasing its Wakandan tale of warriors from the great African nation hunting down Vibranium relics across the globe.

A collection of new HD looks at Eyes of Wakanda debuted, hyping up the show's Wakandan story and a few key characters set to appear in the upcoming streaming series. Story specifics about the project remain scarce, but these new looks may hint at where the title will go with its four-episode weaving narrative.

The new images come by way of Entertainment Weekly's coverage of Eyes of Wakanda, debuting two epic sequences set to appear in the Disney+ series.

The first HD still shows a confrontation between two characters on a long stone platform. On one end of the image, a lone warrior stands wearing no armor and holding out two blades, while on the other, a prominent masked figure looks on at his foe with a spear ready in hand.

Marvel Studios

The picture is said to depict two new characters created for the series: Noni (played by Winnie Harlow) and The Lion (Cress Williams).

The other image is a sweeping set piece featuring several Wakandan ships sailing at sea. Each of these vessels seems to be crewed by different Wakandan tribes, all represented by this brooding Lion figure.

Marvel Studios

All four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda will arrive on Disney+ on August 6, marking the fourth of six new MCU series coming to the platform in 2025. The series, from Marvel storyboard artist-turned-showrunner Todd Harris, tells an anthology-adjacent story of some of Wakanda's most fearless warriors hunting down Vibranium artifacts throughout time.

It stars a stacked ensemble of voice talent, including Black Lightning's Cress Williams, America's Next Top Model star Winnie Harlow, Matlock's Patricia Belcher, and NCIS' Larry Herron, among others.

Fans Get a Tease of Eyes of Wakanda

Along with these new images, fans finally also got some more plot details about Eyes of Wakanda.

For months, all that audiences have had to go on was this 'Wakandan warriors through the ages collecting Vibranium artifacts' blurb to go on, but now, we have a few more specifics.

Coming with these stills, showrunner Todd Harris revealed the series will start "during the end of the Western Bronze Age," and from there, a "giant spy-espionage story" will reverberate out from that:

"The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time.... You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda."

This perfectly sets up this time-spanning, almost James Bond-esque story where it seems that each episode will focus on a new set of characters, picking up the pieces left from the previous adventure.

With only four episodes in the show's run, this will seemingly tell a tight and concise super-powered story, potentially laying the groundwork for the long-awaited Black Panther III (which has been confirmed to be in development).

The biggest question heading into Eyes of Wakanda now remains whether Black Panther will appear in the show.

This could be a terrific way to tie the series into the greater known MCU, especially as it spans hundreds of years, meaning multiple iterations of the character could potentially appear.