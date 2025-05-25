New Black Panther 3 Update Teases Resurrection of 1 Major Character

Angela Bassett, known for her role in the first two Black Panther films, offered a new idea for what could happen in Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3. Starting her run with Marvel in 2018, Bassett has just under a handful of appearances in the MCU as the Wakandan Queen Ramonda, although she has not been seen on screen for nearly three years.

Black Panther star Angela Bassett commented on how her Ramonda could return to the MCU in Black Panther 3 through the Ancestral Plane. This exclusively Wakandan dimension played a key role in both of the first two Black Panther films, and Bassett knows how it could be used again for yet another emotional moment that would bring tears to fans.

Speaking with Good Morning America, Bassett looked back on reuniting with Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger) at the premiere event for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. She went on to address possibly returning for Black Panther 3, saying it would "be wonderful" to make that happen. Reconfirming her desire to come back, she mentioned the Ancestral Plane as her gateway, further saying, "everyone wants it to happen:"

Good Morning America: "We're talking about 'Mission: Impossible.' It was thrilling. Michael B. Jordan was there, supporting you. And of course, a lot of people are like, 'Oh my goodness,' talking about Wakanda. Another movie, perhaps a third one." Bassett: "That would be wonderful." Good Morning America: "Would you be open to that?" Bassett: "Listen, the Ancestral Plane? I could be there. You know? It could happen. I would, absolutely." Good Morning America: "We all want it to happen." Bassett: "We do. Everyone wants it to happen."

Marvel Studios

The Ancestral Plane has previously been used for pivotal moments in both Black Panther movies, including John Kani's return as the deceased T'Chaka in the original film. It was also used to bring back Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger for a deep conversation with Shuri in Wakanda Forever, and Bassett herself got a moment to shine there in the final battle as well.

Considering how sudden and unexpected Ramonda's death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was, an Ancestral Plane comeback in Black Panther 3 would bring plenty of emotion.

Currently, Black Panther 3 is confirmed to be in development for Marvel Studios, but there is no information on its plot or release timeframe. Letitia Wright is expected to return as Shuri, and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is confirmed to play an undisclosed role as well, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct after taking the same job for the first two films.

How Angela Bassett's Black Panther 3 Comeback Could Bring Tears

Marvel Studios

While fans got a taste of Ramonda in the Ancestral Plane in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a return to that astral plane would hold nothing back in terms of emotion for the deceased Queen. This could be used in some kind of dream sequence or inner-monologue-esque moment for Shuri, but it may be in play for Ramonda's grandson, Prince T'Challa, as well.

After the controversy surrounding Marvel not recasting T'Challa took the world by storm in 2022, Black Panther 2 concluded by introducing the world to Nakia and T'Challa's son. Rumors have also hinted that he may be aged up for the new movie, possibly putting him in line to be utilized as the Black Panther, meaning he could have his own Ancestral Plane moment with his grandmother.

There has also been chatter about Boseman's original T'Challa being recast after the next two Avengers movies, which could provide another opportunity for Bassett to interact with an MCU newcomer through the Ancestral Plane.

Regardless of how this comes into play, what's clear is that Bassett does not want her time with Marvel to come to an end just yet. With the Ancestral Plane being used in both of her original movies, she seems to be a prime candidate to come back for the threequel for whoever is in need of spiritual guidance next.