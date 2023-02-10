New Photos of Michael B. Jordan's Black Panther 2 Cameo Released from Set

New photos of Michael B. Jordan's time on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Killmonger have surfaced, and they give a glimpse into how the crew filmed his emotional confrontation with Shuri.

Jordan's villain has been a fan-favorite since the moment he debuted in 2018's original film. So, it's no surprise that audiences were rooting for him to show his face in the sequel.

Needless to say, he did end up making an appearance, and his scene certainly left an impression.

For those fans really paying attention, one might have even noticed a Killmonger connection deeper than just a cameo in the Ancestral Plane: Shuri's Black Panther suit is meant to be a combination of both T'Challa's and Killmonger's previous Panther outfits.

Thanks to a behind-the-scenes feature, fans can get a look at Jordan's brief time on the set of Wakanda Forever.

Michael B. Jordan Bring Back Killmonger

The new Marvel Studios' Assembled: Wakanda Forever has hit Disney+, and in it, new photos of Michael B. Jordan's return as Killmonger can be seen.

Jordan is seen talking to what is most likely a Script Supervisor as he gets ready to perform his scenes.

A camera is seen filming close-up coverage of Letitia Wright's face as she acts against Jordan, who is just on the edge of the frame.

The two get up close and personal as Killmonger taunts Shuri—and she takes the bait.

Camera operators can be seen capturing an intimate moment between Shuri and Killmonger from afar.

Shuri's pain is clear in this scene, no doubt due to Wright's performance; the newly minted Black Panther was hoping to see her late brother instead of his greatest enemy.

More Killmonger in the Future?

The biggest question on everyone's mind now is - will there be more Killmonger?

It's hard to say. One would assume Ryan Coogler knows best when it comes to utilizing the character.

So, when it comes to the Black Panther films, it'll all depend on what the story needs.

As for Michael B. Jordan himself, he always seems to be excited to bring back his villainous persona. For Wakanda Forever, he was even dishing out ideas for his brief scene.

The film's director previously shared that Jordan had a great idea for his entrance, which included being seen from behind with his hair tied up—"so it could feel like as if it was Ramonda's hat."

While his next live-action appearance is unknown, it's important to remember that the MCU is in its Multiverse Saga—anything is possible.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.