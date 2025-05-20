Agatha All Along Star Shares Hilarious Plan To Stay In The MCU

Agatha All Along fan favorite Patti LuPone has a hilarious plan to remain in the MCU. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress played Lilia Calderu on the Disney+ series. A Sicilian witch with the power of premonition, Lilia seemed to suffer a tragic fate in the show's seventh episode, "Death's Hand in Mine," in which she sacrificed herself so that Agatha, Wiccan, and the rest of the coven could escape the terrifying coven known as the Salem Seven. Lilia achieved this by reversing gravity in a room full of swords jutting from its ceiling, thus impaling her adversaries -- and herself.

But in a new interview, LuPone pointed out that, technically speaking, fans never saw Lilia's death. "I will just say, you never see Lilia land," the actress reminded The Awardist podcast. Indeed, the climactic shot of Lilia's demise cut to black just before she reached the swords, leaving her fate up in the air.

This being the case, LuPone says she already pitched Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on a way to keep Lilia active and relevant in the MCU:

"I said, 'You know what you should do in all the Marvel movies? You should have a tiny Lilia falling in the corner... I just want to make sure that everybody knows, we never saw her [land]."

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+, telling the spell-binding tale of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness as she assembled a coven (made up of Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn's Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu) to tackle the mysterious Witches' Road.

How Could Patti LuPone Return to the MCU?

How funny would it be if Kevin Feige figured out some way to implement Patti LuPone's pitch to return to her MCU character? It's a shame that Agatha All Along didn't air until after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine because bringing her back in this way would be a perfect blink-and-you'll-miss-it sight gag for that film's brand of meta-humor.

Marvel Studios could still do it in a potential Deadpool 4 or on a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (assuming they make a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

It would likely not be cost-effective to offer a Falling Lilia-Enhanced version of every MCU entry on Disney+ the way they often offer IMAX-Enhanced options. Perhaps the MCU brain trust can slide her incomplete fall into the ever-changing shots in the Marvel Studios logo at the beginning of each film.

While Lilia's fate may not be known, fans can be sure that some of her Agatha All Along co-stars will remain a part of the MCU. A recent report confirmed the impending return of Aubrey Plaza, who played the mysterious Rio Vidal, who was eventually revealed to be the embodiment of Death.

And Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently hinted at a bright future for Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (played by Joe Locke). Rumors abound that the character could next pop up on Vision Quest, which, like Agatha All Along, is a sequel/spin-off of WandaVision. That show is currently scheduled to debut next year.