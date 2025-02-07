Quotes from a recent MCU showrunner may tease future plans for one of the biggest Agatha All Along and WandaVision characters.

As Agatha All Along came to an end last November, the future of this spell-binding corner of the MCU was left somewhat unclear. The WandaVision spin-off seemingly set up some pretty exciting story threads to potentially tug upon (like, say, in a potential Young Avengers project).

However, despite this, a direct follow-up to Marvel Studios' march down the Witches' Road has remained noticeably absent from the MCU slate.

Wiccan's MCU Future Might Be Bright

Agatha All Along

Despite no plans regarding the character being on the books at Marvel Studios (at least publicly), Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer hinted that Joe Locke's MCU character has an exciting future within the franchise.

Locke took on the role of Billy Maximoff/Wiccan in Agatha, arriving as a super-powered spell-wielding teen with the spirit of Wanda Maximoff's son from WandaVision flowing within him.

While Wiccan's next appearance in the MCU has not yet been disclosed, Schaeffer seems to be indicating big plans are in the works. In a conversation with Collider, the Agatha and WandaVision showrunner posited, "I'm not involved in anything," but "I would be surprised if he wasn't seen again:"

"I'm not involved in anything, but I have so much love for Marvel, all the characters, all the performers, all the storylines, my colleagues at Marvel. And conversations continue, so I can't speak to anything specific, but I will say that he's an important character in the comics, and Joe has filled him out in such a way that I would be surprised if he wasn't seen again."

This is one of the first solid indications of any potential plans for the character beyond the first season of Agatha (whether that be in a Wiccan show or not).

One of the last times fans heard from Schaeffer about anything post-Agatha, she revealed some threads were intentionally left out from Season 1, perhaps indicating the story could show up in some sort of second season/spiritual successor.

When Will Wiccan Appear Next in the MCU?

While fans expected Joe Locke's Wiccan is not yet done in the MCU, it is nice to hear it come from somebody close to the situation.

It is not as though Agatha All Along ended with some sort of definitive closure for the character. He is just coming to his own as a magic-user and is now being accompanied by Kathryn Hahn's now-ghost-form Agatha as they set out to seemingly look for his brother Tommy.

The most likely spot this story would come up again would be in the upcoming series centered on both Billy and Tommy's in-universe father, Vision.

Word is the Vision series is being eyed for a 2026 release and could set up the Young Avengers (which both Billy and Tommy are a part of in the comics), so, that feels like the natural spot to pick on Wiccan's story.

Outside of that, there is always the chance he gets a show of his own, especially after the enthusiasm his Agatha All Along debut received from fans. Seeing as Jac Schaeffer is seemingly not involved in that series (if it is happening), it will be interesting to see what another showrunner would do with Wiccan in their hands.

That is if Schaeffer is to be believed at all, and she is "not involved in anything." It would not be the first time an MCU creative slyly skirted the truth if that were the case, but all fans can do right now is wait and see what Marvel Studios has to say about the character's next appearance.

Wiccan can be seen now in Agatha All Along now on Disney+.