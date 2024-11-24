Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has officially commented on the potential storylines for Season 2.

After it was confirmed that Agatha All Along was not a Season 2 of WandaVision, rather a spin-off series, there's still some hope for new episodes of Disney+'s latest MCU adventure.

One of the aspects that made the series so interesting was the two-part finale, Schaeffer revealed that retaining Agatha All Along Episode 9 in its "non-traditional finale" form was a challenge.

Despite the definitive ending, there's still plenty of story left these characters, especially considering Kathryn Hahn's Agatha is now the MCU's first ghost.

Jac Schaeffer Discusses Potential Season 2 Storylines

Disney+

While speaking to Backstory Magazine, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer discussed possible story arcs for Season 2 or other future MCU projects.

Schaeffer discussed the relationship between Agatha and Aubrey Plaza's Rio, revealing that while their backstory was "talked about at great length" in the writers' room, it was ultimately left out of the script.

Schaeffer explained, "There was more [of Agatha and Rio's backstory] in the writer room. There was never any more on the page," noting that delving too deeply into their past would have "been too much of a counterweight to the Nicky material:"

"There was more [of Agatha and Rio's backstory] in the writer's room. There was never any more on the page. It was our story instinct, I would say, that getting too far into their backstory would sort of be too much of a counterweight to the Nicky material. And so, we really included what we felt was vital to this chapter."

She also shared her surprise at the strong fan reaction, saying, "I didn’t anticipate that the shippers would be so fervent," and expressed hope that the MCU will explore their backstory further: "It's my hope that in the MCU there's more unpacking of the Agatha and Rio backstory."

"But we certainly talked about it at great length of how they met, and what their relationship was, and what it looked like in happier times, and all of that. And I didn't anticipate that the shippers would be so fervent, that there would be... And I feel foolish for not... you never know how anything is going to land and you never know if people are going to care and the amount that people care is staggering to me. It's my hope that in the MCU, there's more unpacking of the Agatha and Rio backstory."

Schaeffer also addressed speculation surrounding the identity of Nicholas Scratch's father, particularly the possibility that Rio could be the one.

Schaeffer explained, "We talked about a lot of different versions of who is the father of Nicky," but ultimately decided it wasn't crucial to the story they were telling, adding, "For Agatha's story, it wasn't relevant:"

"Yes, I mean, we talked about a lot of different versions of who is the father of Nicky and we ultimately decided that for Agatha's story, it wasn't relevant to the story we were trying to tell. And we didn't really want to get into the weeds of if it was magical... We certainly considered the idea that Rio is the father."

She acknowledged considering the idea that Rio might be the father, saying, "I wonder... I should ask the writers if they sort of still hold that in their hearts," and emphasized that leaving it open to fan interpretation was intentional:

"I wonder...I should ask the writers if they sort of still hold that in their hearts. It's something that I certainly thought about a lot and like to sort of contemplate. I enjoy that it is left to fan interpretation. I also feel that I know how the MCU works and I don't think it serves anybody to sort of... for me as the Creator to emphatically tell you something that isn't on screen, because like I said, it's my hope that these stories continue.

Schaeffer also hinted that future MCU stories could explore this further, noting, "Perhaps there is a later chapter that will address this:"

"So, perhaps there is a later chapter that will address this. But I will say that when we were casting, sometimes we were like, 'Does that kid look like Rio? Does that kid look like Aubrey Plaza?' So, it's a path that is possible."

In addition, Schaeffer noted that Billy struggles with his past, explaining, "Billy Maximoff doesn't have memories of William Kaplan, and has very few memories of Billy Maximoff," which has made his journey particularly difficult.

She expressed hope that future MCU projects will delve deeper into Billy's backstory:

"Billy Maximoff doesn't have memories of William Kaplan, and has very few memories of Billy Maximoff, and that's part of what's been so difficult in his journey in this particular chapter. I'm hopeful that, if he moves forward in the MCU, that there can be more sort of unpacking of the William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff part of the story and the Kaplans, Jeff and and Rebecca, specifically."

Similar to WandaVision, Agatha All Along set up even more great characters with futures in the MCU, but it's unclear if their arcs will carry into a Season 2 or elsewhere.

Will Agatha All Along Season 2 Happen?

A WandaVision trilogy seems to be forming with the original series, Agatha All Along, and Paul Bettany's return in a Vision series.

In October 2022, Marvel announced the second spin-off from WandaVision centered on Vision, with Jac Schaeffer initially set as head writer and executive producer.

However, by May 2024, Schaeffer stepped down due to her work on Agatha All Along, and Terry Matalas was hired to redevelop the series, which is set to begin filming in early 2025 and premiere on Disney+ in 2026, with James Spader reprising his role as Ultron.

While this seems like the final piece to a three-part story, it doesn't seem like a natural fit to see the continuation of Billy, Agatha, or Rio.

This makes a traditional Season 2 a real possibility or the idea of a secret Young Avengers project that Marvel has yet to announce but has seemed to be teeing up in recent projects like Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels.

There's an array of possibilities for these characters to continue in the universe, but given the positive reception, Agatha All Along Season 2 is not off the table.

Every episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.