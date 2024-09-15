Fans still hoping for WandaVision Season 2 should pack it up because Agatha All Along isn't that, and it might never exist.

WandaVision was the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series to be released worldwide, and it was a bona fide hit. Yet, despite its great reception, Season 2 was not commissioned.

The closest fans are getting to a WandaVision sequel is the upcoming series Agatha All Along, which follows the story of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who Wanda Maximoff imprisoned in Westview.

Agatha All Along Is Not WandaVision Season 2

Marvel Studios

While speaking with SFX Magazine, Agatha All Along and WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer confirmed that not only will Agatha not be a Season 2 of Elizabeth Olsen's former Disney+ MCU show, but fans shouldn't expect one.

While discussing how they approached Agatha, Schaeffer noted that one of their key thoughts was, "We're not doing a Season 2 of WandaVision:"

"That was another question of, we’re not doing a Season 2 of WandaVision, we’re doing a spin-off,” says the showrunner. “How do we carry that DNA with us without retreading the same things?"

While speaking to The Direct in 2023, Wandavision director Matt Shakman was clear that Agatha is "not a WandaVision Season 2" and that a proper second season "is definitely not in the cards:"

"[‘Agatha is] not a 'WandaVision' Season 2, but it's definitely existing in that universe, of course, and with some of the characters that you met on that show, Agatha, in particular… So, you know, there are elements of 'WandaVision' that are out there still in their own way. But, a proper WandaVision Season 2, with more sitcom styles, and all of that is definitely not in the cards."

Why Fans Should Give up Hope on WandaVision Season 2

Ironically, Agatha All Along and WandaVision star Debra Jo Rupp, who plays Mrs. Hart, said in 2023 that this new series is "the second season of WandaVision for Marvel."

However, that was just a case of not catching up on the proper semantics. It's easy to see why one would casually say that, seeing as it does continue key plot lines and brings back a handful of returning characters.

It seems that WandaVision Season 2 proper will not happen. While Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff may not be the focus, Agatha continues that story and the magical corner of the MCU.

It won't end there, either. A solo series for Paul Bettany's Vision, currently coined Vision Quest, is in development and will finally reveal the fate of White Vision. It'll be the second spiritual continuation of everything that happened in WandaVision.

Agatha All Along's first two episodes debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18.