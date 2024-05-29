Five Marvel Studios Disney+ series will now officially serve as sequels to previous superhero stories, both in and out of the MCU.

Since the Multiverse Saga began, Marvel Studios has been increasing its efforts to grow its Disney+ series and connect the MCU across movies and TV.

All 5 Marvel Studios Sequel Series

Marvel Studios has now announced five Disney+ series which will serve as direct sequels to previous projects across the big screen and television.

Details on all five, including the newly-announced second WandaVision sequel, are explored in depth below:

X-Men '97 (Out Now)

Marvel Studios

The first direct sequel series from Marvel Studios arrived on Disney+ already this spring with X-Men '97, which continued the popular mutant saga that ran from 1992 to 1997 with X-Men: The Animated Series.

The animated sequel picked up under a year after the original finale (which aired almost 30 years prior) and the supposed death of Professor Charles Xavier.

Despite being a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series, most fans seem to agree the five '90s seasons are not essential viewing to understand Marvel Studios' latest as the show effectively reintroduces its characters and key plotlines.

The first season of X-Men '97 is streaming now on Disney+, and the show is set to return for Season 2 and more in the coming years.

Agatha All Along (September 18, 2024)

Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along will continue the story of WandaVision from the perspective of its villainous witch Agatha Harkness. The sequel series will pick up after both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Agatha is freed from her Westview imprisonment following the death of Wanda Maximoff.

Exactly what other dangling WandaVision plot threads could be explored in Agatha All Along is currently unclear. Rumors have claimed Heartstoppers star Joe Locke will play Wanda Maximoff's son Billy, aka Wiccan, but that remains unclear.

Beyond Kathryn Hahn returning as Agatha Harkness and Joe Locke making his MCU debut, other stars confirmed for the sequel series include Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, and several WandaVision stars.

Marvel Studios recently confirmed Agatha All Along will debut on Disney+ on September 18 with a two-episode premiere and new episodes following weekly.

Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

Marvel Studios

While Daredevil: Born Again was once planned as a soft reboot of Charlie Cox's Netflix mythos, the Disney+ sequel underwent a creative overhaul and will now serve as a sequel to the previous three-season run.

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio told TV Insider was asked how connected Born Again will be to the original Daredevil, and he explained how "it originally wasn’t going to be at all, but now it’s a lot" after the creative restart.

Born Again will pick up the stories of Daredevil and Kingpin several years after the end of the Netflix series. The original show closed out its tale around 2018 while the Disney+ follow-up will take place in the current MCU timeline (around 2025/26).

The Marvel Studios sequel will bring back much of the Daredevil cast including Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), and Jon Bernthal (Punisher).

[ Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return Gets Exciting Update from Marvel ]

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was originally announced for an 18-episode first season, but is now expected to debut with a nine-episode run on Disney+ in 2025.

Ironheart (2025)

Marvel Studios

Ironheart may appear to be an Iron Man spin-off, and in some ways, it likely will be. Still, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has already confirmed the show will serve as a "direct sequel" to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Wakandan blockbuster introduced Dominique Throne as Riri Williams as she tagged along in the fight against Namor. Now, the Iron Man-inspired genius will take the lead for a solo saga exploring a story of "tech versus magic."

Among the stars joining Thorne for Ironheart are Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and reportedly Sascha Baron Cohen as Mephisto.

After numerous delays from its original 2023 release plan, the six episodes of Ironheart are expected to finally hit Disney+ in 2025.

Vision (2026)

Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along isn't the only WandaVision sequel in the works as Variety confirmed Marvel Studios is developing a Vision series for Disney+, set to release in 2026.

The show will see Paul Bettany return as the iconic synthezoid while Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas serves as showrunner.

After Vision died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision largely focussed on a version created by Wanda's reality-bending powers. But on the side, S.W.O.R.D. was working to revive the iconic synthezoid in the form of White Vision, who will likely be the focus of this new sequel.

Rumors have pointed to Marvel introducing Vision's other synthezoid family in his Disney+ solo series. While these are currently only rumors, this would be a logical next step for the brand-new White Vision as he charts his course in the MCU.

Past reports claimed the series would go by Vision Quest and focus on Paul Bettany's Avenger trying to regain his memory and humanity.

Read more about Marvel Studios' Disney+ series:

Marvel Studios Prevented Deadpool from Appearing In 1 Recent Disney+ Show

Marvel Confirms New TV-MA Show Is 'Darkest' Disney+ Series Yet

Disney+'s Marvel Zombies Show Gets Exciting Production Update from Star (Exclusive)