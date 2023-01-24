ANOTHER WandaVision Actor Just Returned for the Agatha Spin-off Show (Photos)

Thanks to new Instagram posts, another WandaVision actor has been seen on the set of Agatha: Coven of Choas.

One of the early revelations regarding casting for Agatha was that Emma Caulfield, who played Dottie in WandaVision, would be returning to the MCU with Kathryn Hahn's upcoming Disney+ project.

Not long after that, eight more actors, all of which were previously Westview citizens, were announced to be making a return: David Peyton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, and Debra Jo Rupp.

Now, one of those actors has posted to Instagram, cementing their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next magical Disney+ story.

Asif Ali Reporting for Duty

Actor Asif Ali posted some new photos to his Instagram story, featuring his return to the MCU as part of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Alongside the actor's face, a slate for the production can be seen that confirms the working title previously reported last year, My Pretty.

A photo of the camera shooting something off-screen can be seen. It's unclear where the production is filming, but it could be in the recently revealed Westview Mall.

Asif Ali originally played Norm in WandaVision, who worked alongside Paul Bettany's Vision at Computational Services Inc.

He was later revealed to be Westview resident Abilash Tandon.

Westview is Back in the Spotlight

It makes perfect sense that all of these actors, including Ali, would be returning, given how Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Except for this time, fans are assuming my going to learn more about who these people really are.

However, when it comes to more specific details, it’s hard even to hypothesize what part Ali’s character will play this time around. Hopefully, he gets to avoid any kind of mind-control shenanigans this time around.

It’s not just returning faces who will get more fleshed out either, as the town itself is expanding.

Recent set photos have revealed that Westview will have a mall and even its own police force with some legit equipment.

What’ll make the town even more important is how it’ll supposedly have been where Tommy, Wanda Maximoff’s child, would have grown up in. Though, that’ll bring up the key question of what was he up to during the whole mind-control debacle in WandaVision?

Lots of questions that’ll be left unanswered for quite a long while.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is estimated to release at some point in 2024, but an official date has not yet been nailed down.