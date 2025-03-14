Every Marvel Disney+ Series Releasing After Daredevil: Born Again (Full MCU Schedule)

Marvel Television has nine Disney+ projects in the pipeline, and rumors may reveal more secretly in-development series.

The words "The MCU is back" have been flying around social media since Daredevil: Born Again, with many praising it as Marvel's best Disney+ series in years following the backlash to some previous endeavors.

Every MCU Disney+ Series Confirmed for 2025 & 2026

Ironheart (June 24, 2025)

Next up for the MCU on Disney+ after Daredevil: Born Again is Ironheart, which premieres on June 24 and stars Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams. The young Marvel hero will be joined by Alden Ehrenreich and Anthony Ramos, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen making his MCU debut as Mephisto.

Ironheart will depict a battle between magic and technology as Riri Williams encounters Ramos' Parker Robbins. The petty criminal becomes the Hood after stealing a mystical artifact from a demon he encountered.

Eyes of Wakanda (August 6, 2025)

Director Ryan Coogler has long been exploring ways to bring the Black Panther franchise to Disney+. The result will finally be the four-episode animated anthology series Eyes of Wakanda.

The tale will explore Wakandan warriors throughout various periods of history as they travel the world retrieving vibranium artifacts. Along with these Wakandan heroes, the series will introduce a version of Iron Fist.

Marvel Zombies (October 3, 2025)

Following up on What If...?'s undead episode, Marvel Zombies will be a four-part, R-rated animated series set in the post-apocalyptic universe. Over nine MCU actors are confirmed to reprise their live-action roles, including Elizabeth Olsen, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Heroes such as Shang-Chi, Ms. Red Guardian, Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, and Katy will rise against undead versions of MCU heroes and villains.

Wonder Man (December 2025)

Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will enter the MCU as Simon Williams in Wonder Man in December. The series is created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who, much like his last MCU project, is bringing back Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3

The eight-episode series will be a Hollywood satire comedy exploring an actor who gets superpowers on his own, following under the unique Marvel Spotlight banner.

Vision Quest (2026)

In another WandaVision spin-off, Paul Bettany will return as Vision in a Disney+ solo series. After being resurrected by SWORD, Vision will take on a new white form.

Vision Quest will incorporate other familiar Stark-made AIs, including JARVIS and FRIDAY, along with another Iron Man-related character breaking an MCU record with his 2026 return.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (2026)

Daredevil: Born Again has only just come around, but Marvel Studios is already looking forward to the series' future, with Season 2 in production now. Familiar characters such as Kingpin, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson (yes, really) are set to reprise their role around Charlie Cox's Daredevil for another round of episodes.

The series may even end up reuniting members of Netflix's Defenders ensemble, including Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and the Punisher.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 (2026)

Marvel kicked off 2025 with a surprise smash hit in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as fans met a new Peter Parker whose journey will continue for years as Seasons 2 and 3 are already in development at the studio.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man left plenty of dangling webs to be picked up in its second season, from the ongoing investigation into Norman Osborn to exploring more of Nico Minoru's mystical abilities.

X-Men '97 Season 2 (2026)

Next year, X-Men '97 will finally return for Season 2 after its acclaimed first outing in 2024. The series reportedly faced creative changes last year. Showrunner Beau DeMayo was replaced by What If...?'s Matthew Chauncey.

Last season had many twists and surprises, not least of which was the shocking Genosha disaster, which killed eight mutants.

The Punisher (2026)

Although not technically a Disney+ series, Jon Bernthal's Punisher will lead a one-off Special Presentation after his role in Daredevil: Born Again. It will be directed and cowritten by King Richard's Reinaldo Marcus Green alongside Bernthal.

The Werewolf by Night-esque venture has been described by Marvel Television as a "shotgun blast of a story" with plenty of "pathos and emotion."

3 More Rumored MCU Disney+ Series

That may be it for the MCU's upcoming Disney+ series confirmed to be on the way, but Marvel Studios is developing many more projects behind the scenes. Unconfirmed rumors and reports may have revealed some of these projects, but it is unclear whether they will move forward and make their way to Disney+.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum addressed the backlash to many MCU Disney+ shows and teased plans to improve them. He revealed that moving forward, the studio will "only proceed with things that we think can last for multiple seasons."

The news came after Marvel Studios paused development on the much-anticipated Nova series along with Strange Academy and Terror Inc.

Agatha/Wiccan

Insider DanielRPK stated an Agatha All Along sequel that will star Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff/Wiccan on the search for his brother Tommy/Speed (via Reddit).

Agatha All Along laid the path for this series as Kathryn Hahn's ghostly Agatha Harkness reunited with Billy and declared, "Let's go find Tommy."

Champions

The MCU has been teeing up the Young Avengers in its movies and series across the Multiverse Saga, with more than nine potential members of the Marvel team introduced.

But, according to DanielRPK (via Reddit), the team will assemble in a Disney+ series titled Champions, which has begun searching for a showrunner.

Hawkeye Season 2

While Marvel Studios hasn't officially renewed Hawkeye for Season 2 yet, DanielRPK reported that the Disney+ follow-up could begin filming in Fall 2025, with plans to premiere in Fall 2026 or 2027.

Hawkeye and Kate Bishop will supposedly be trapped in one location and must fend off assassins, a premise similar to Bruce Willis' festive action classic. Furthermore, Clint's brother Barney Barton, aka Trickshot, will reportedly be the main villain.