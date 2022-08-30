Iron Man 3's Ben Kingsley Sets MCU Return In Upcoming Disney+ Show

Iron Man 3 was a divisive film, to say the least. The biggest part of that reaction stems from the big twist in the movie: Ben Kingsley’s The Mandarin isn’t actually the infamous villain—he’s actually just a struggling actor who was hired by a terrorist organization to play pretend.

The overwhelmingly negative response led Marvel Studios to try and take back the twist by having Kingsley kidnapped by the real Mandarin—who audiences end up seeing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel saw the opportunity to keep Kingsley’s story alive, so they brought Trevor into the fold alongside Simu Liu’s titular hero. Slattery even got to participate in the film’s big climactic battle in Ta Lo.

But what happens next? Well, it looks like fans will soon find out.

Trevor Slattery Meets Wonder Man

Marvel

Variety has reported that Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Disney+ Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios.

Kingsley was last seen as Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and originally debuted in Iron Man 3. His role in the upcoming Disney+ show backs up reports that Wonder Man is going to be a Hollywood Satire.

Will Trevor Offer Wonder Man Some Advice?

Wonder Man was announced just a few months ago; surprisingly, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 didn't offer up any news regarding the Disney+ series. Given this new report, it seems likely the upcoming D23 convention may deliver in that regard.

Seeing as Wonder Man is set to be a Hollywood satire, and its leading character is an aspiring actor himself, Trevor looks to be a clear fit, especially with it being a comedy. Maybe Slattery will attempt to use his adventure with Shang-Chi to get himself in the limelight?

With Slattery set to appear, it begs the question: who else might be along for the ride? Seeing as how Wonder Man was spotted in a BTS video for WandaVision, and Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner was an aspiring actor in that same show, it's possible he might come back into the fold—hopefully with a more satisfying twist this time around.

Wonder Man does not currently have an estimated release window.