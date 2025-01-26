Marvel Studios' next Disney+ show is about to embark on a three-season release journey, setting it apart from any previous MCU show to date.

Amidst a bevy of new shows hitting Disney+ in 2025, six of those are confirmed to be from Marvel Studios. This includes three new live-action projects and three animated series, which will begin streaming as early as the end of January.

The first of these is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which gives Marvel Studios a chance to revisit Peter Parker's early days as a teenage superhero. While the series has taken some time to come to Disney+, new reports indicate Marvel already has big plans for its future.

New 3-Season MCU Show Breaks Mold for Disney+

Speaking with The Movie Podcast, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, announced a historic release plan for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Noting that he already "read all the scripts for Season 2," he is looking forward to seeing how fans connect to the characters as the story "[pays] off by the end of the season:"

"I've fallen so head over heels in love with these characters. I've now read all the scripts for Season 2, we’re halfway through the animatics. What Jeff is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off. You feel it in Season 1, you grow connected to these characters so that when everything’s supposed to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season…I don’t know about you guys, but I feel it really in my soul, and it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons."

Winderbaum later confirmed the new animated Spider-Man series is "greenlit...through Season 3." Soon, he will hear a new pitch on the season from writer Jeff Trammell as he looks forward to working out how the story will continue:

"We’re also greenlit for through Season 3, and in a couple weeks, I’m gonna hear his pitch for the third season of the show, and I’m like a fan, I can't wait."

This marks the first time any Marvel Studios show has been publicly renewed for both a second and third season before its first season is even released.

The only MCU projects to date that have had Season 2 greenlit before Season 1 aired are Loki, What If...?, X-Men '97, and Daredevil: Born Again (which is quickly developing its own Season 2 plot).

Marvel Studios' Future on Disney+

While details are still being kept close to the vest on when the next two seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be ready, Marvel Studios has no plans to slow down bringing new shows to Disney+.

Joining that series on the animated side in 2025 will be Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies. The latter is set to make history in its own right as the MCU's latest TV-MA-rated project to debut on Disney+ and the first animated series to have such a rating (see more on other R-rated Marvel Studios projects here).

In live-action, the highly-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again will kick the year off with a nine-episode first season on March 4; Season 2 is confirmed to already be in development as well. Ironheart and Wonder Man will debut in June and December, respectively, adding to the franchise's expansive catalog.

Beyond this year, however, the schedule for Marvel Studios on Disney+ is much more up in the air.

Shows confirmed for development include Paul Bettany's solo Vision series (which will dive deep into the MCU archives for cast members) and a project centered on the cosmic hero Nova. Outside of that, nothing more than rumors tease what's coming for Marvel's future in the streaming sphere.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29.