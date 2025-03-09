Hawkeye Season 2's Main Villain Reportedly Revealed - And He's the Perfect Choice

According to a new rumor, Hawkeye Season 2's villain is no stranger to Clinton Barton and his family.

Following reports that Marvel Studios is developing a Season 2 of its buddy cop Yuletide romp starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, new info has revealed the identity of the season's main antagonist, and it's a bullseye.

Who Is Hawkeye Season 2's Villain?

Marvel

Industry scooper Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel Studios' pitch for Hawkeye Season 2 is inspired by the classic Bruce Willis action film, Die Hard, with Clint's brother, Barney Barton, as the season's main villain.

Richtman noted Season 2 will also be set at Christmas, just like Season 1, and will find Clint and Kate trapped in one location with Clint's brother being one of the assassins they need to fend off.

In Marvel Comics, Benny Barton is Clint's older brother and a recurring problem for the Avenger who later appears under the codename Trickshot. Like Hawkeye, Benny is an expert marksman and skilled in hand-to-hand combat, but he's insecure from living in his brother's shadow.

Benny was also an FBI agent who lived a double life, a member of the Dark Avengers, and, at one point, became homeless and had to live with Clint after the two reconciled.

Having Benny play Hans Gruber to Clint's John McClane is perfect on multiple levels. For one, it will allow Hawkeye to continue being a grounded, street-level series since, like Clint and Kate, Benny doesn't have superpowers.

Secondly, since getting home for Christmas was Clint's goal in Season 1, forcing him to square off against a member of his family - and during the holidays - isn't just a reverse but will likely reveal more about Hawkeye's own history.

There's also the fact that Kate Bishop doesn't have a family anymore after she turned in her mother at the end of Season 1.

Is Benny Barton Connected to the Thunderbolts*?

Another reason why Benny Barton or Trickshot is the perfect villain for Hawkeye Season 2 is his potential connections to the MCU's current narrative on the big screen.

If Marvel Studios adapts Benny Barton's FBI history for Hawkeye, he may have ties to the political events from Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

In fact, Trickshot sounds like the kind of fighter Val would recruit (find out which actor has been hidden in the Thunderbolts* trailers here).

And, since Hawkeye's Season 2 synopsis involves Clint and Kate trapped in a single location, what if that location was Val's Watchtower (formerly known as Avengers Tower)?

If so, that kind of set-up would be the perfect entry for Florence Pugh's Yelena to reprise her Hawkeye role.

Regardless, rumors of more Clint Barton , Kate Bishop, Die Hard, and a live-action Benny Barton should be enough to make MCU fans say, Yippee-ki-yay.

And, with Hawkeye Season 2 reportedly targeting a certain release window, confirmation can't be far away.

Season 1 of Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney+.