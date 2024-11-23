According to a new rumor, Hawkeye Season 2 may have a projected release window.

Jeremy Renner's solo series enjoyed its run on Disney+ at the end of 2021 with no word of a Season 2. However, a second season of Hawkeye was reported to be in early development in September of this year.

As of writing, a second batch of episodes has not been officially greenlit by Marvel Studios. Additionally, Renner has not been seen in the MCU since Season 1, while his co-star Hailee Steinfeld's lone appearance outside the series came in a pre-credits tag in 2023's The Marvels.

Projected Release Window for Hawkeye Season 2

Marvel Studios

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios has a planned release timeframe for Hawkeye Season 2 on Disney+.

The report indicated that filming for Season 2 will take place in Fall 2025 with a targeted release window of Fall 2026 or 2027.

This would mark at least five full years between the releases of Season 1 and Season 2. The rumor is just the latest indication of Season 2 being a reality after the Hawkeye Blu-ray release listed the show as "The Complete First Season" rather than "The Complete Series."

What Will Happen in Hawkeye Season 2?

Considering how long ago Hawkeye Season 1 aired and where Season 2 reportedly falls in the MCU timeline, predicting what will happen in new episodes is a challenge.

However, with Kate Bishop assumed to be taking a bigger role in the MCU, the new season could help to further set up her place in the MCU's Young Avengers.

The Marvels began to lay the groundwork for the Young Avengers via Kate's first meeting with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, marking the first true interaction between members of that team. For Kate, Hawkeye Season 2 could show her developing her skills as a leader in preparation for her place in that group.

Also important to note is that a late 2026 or early 2027 release date would put Hawkeye Season 2 right in between Avengers: Doomsday (May 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 2027).

Both Renner and Steinfeld may be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, leaving the question of whether Hawkeye Season 2 takes place before or after that mega-movie. Considering their place as street-level heroes, many expect their next story to be a little more grounded outside of the larger Multiversal shenanigans.

However, the story details play out, having both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop back in play will only add to the depth of adventures seen across the Multiverse Saga.

Hawkeye Season 2 is reportedly in development and rumored to debut on Disney+ in late 2026 or early 2027. Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.