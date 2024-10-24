New Hawkeye Season 2 Evidence Suggests Marvel Studios Is Planning For The Series To Continue

A small detail on Marvel Studios' upcoming Hawkeye physical release may be the most substantial evidence suggesting Season 2 is in the works.

In November 2021, Hawkeye broke onto the scene for a holiday-themed MCU adventure. It finally gave Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton the solo project he had so long deserved while introducing audiences to the instantly endearing Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld).

Since then, word on any sort of follow-up has remained scarce. Small bread crumbs, like the Hawkeye Season 1's awards campaign, pointed to a potential Season 2 of the series, but no official announcement of the project has been made.

Hawkeye Blu-ray Points to Season 2

Thanks to the series' new physical release, more evidence of a Hawkeye Season 2 seems to be pouring in.

Joining Loki, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian, Hawkeye was recently unveiled as the next batch of Disney+ titles to receive a special steel book 4K UHD physical release.

The special pressing will be released starting on December 3, but that is not what has fans' hair standing on end. On the physical box for Hawkeye's 4K release are the words "The Complete First Season" (via CBR).

This plays into the theory that Marvel is working on a potential Season 2 of the holiday-themed superhero series rather than leaving it one-and-done like others.

Typically, shows that have been single-season efforts have been branded "The Complete Series" if Marvel Studios had no plans of following it up with Season 2.

WandaVision got this treatment in November 2023 with its physical release, and so did Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi in April 2024.

Neither series has yet to receive a proper Season 2, meaning that "Complete Series" branding has stuck.

It is worth noting, though, that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight also had "The Complete First Season" listed on their Blu-ray releases, and they, too, have yet to get any sort of second-season confirmation.

How Likely Is Hawkeye Season 2?

While this is far from an official confirmation of Hawkeye Season 2, it is the latest in many teases that Marvel Studios may be developing more of the MCU series.

Mere months ago, it was reported that Hawkeye Season 2 was in active development as Disney and Marvel Studios continued to retool their approach to streaming content.

In 2022, Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas teased a potential Season 2, saying that "you never know" but would not outright confirm there were any plans:

"I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it's going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it. And it's been great to see Hailee's character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again."

Pursuing a Hawkeye Season 2 would make sense given that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop (aka the new Hawkeye) looks like she is being primed for a long and fruitful run in the MCU.

The last Steinfeld's Hawkeye character was heard from, she popped up in the final moments of The Marvels, seemingly teasing a potential Young Avengers project.

If she is going to lead this team of young heroes, then getting her back on-screen in another round of Hawkeye before then feels like the right move.

