The actors from Marvel's The Defenders saga are eyeing a 2026 return, according to a new rumor.

After Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist were progressively canceled at Netflix it seemed like the characters and their actors had hung up their suits permanently.

However, since the rights to the characters have been returned to Marvel Studios, at least one of the Defenders has had a second shot in the MCU. Charlie Cox has reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in three MCU projects to date: Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Daredevil: Born Again.

The Defenders Eyed For Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has revealed in his latest Discord Q&A that the Defenders characters are expected to return in one specific MCU project.

Perez said he "know[s] the Defenders are expected to return", before pointing to this reappearance occurring in "the second season" of Daredevil: Born Again:

"I know the Defenders are expected to return. So it will be interesting to see how that plays out in the second season, and how Matt will convince them to step out of the shadows after what happens in season 1."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is targeting a 2026 release on Disney+, meaning fans can expect the Defenders to return next year in the MCU.

A follow-up question was asked to Perez about the likelihood of Finn Jones' return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, to which the insider confirmed "I think he will be back:"

"I think he will be back. Just, not the way most people would want."

There's been no official confirmation that the Defenders characters will be played by the same actors from the Netflix shows, but given Cox's return, it seems very likely the stars will reprise their roles.

What is The Defenders' Future In The MCU?

Suspicions have been swirling for months over whether the Defenders stars Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones would reprise their roles along with fellow Netflix-era actors like Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal.

Many of the Marvel Netflix stars have expressed interest in reprising their superhero roles and Daredevil: Born Again seems like the ideal place to re-introduce them into the MCU.

The MCU is already branching out with one other returning Netflix Marvel star, with Bernthal's The Punisher set to receive his own project in addition to his role in Daredevil: Born Again.

If these projects are successful it seems a logical step that Marvel Studios would want to develop solo projects for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist as well, which would help to establish their own Defenders universe on television.

Alternatively, it opens the door for the Defenders stars to appear in other MCU projects, similar to Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jessica Jones has nearly appeared in a recent Disney+ show, but potentially Marvel Studios is waiting for the characters to be established in Daredevil: Born Again before they integrate them into other MCU projects.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released on Disney+ on Tuesdays.