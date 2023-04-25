Jessica Jones Star Shares MCU Return Hopes Amid Replacement Reports

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter shared her hopes about returning to the MCU amid speculation of her involvement with Daredevil: Born Again.

Just earlier this year, Ritter posted on social media sharing her progress in the gym. Unlike her usual workout posts, this one had her wearing a Daredevil t-shirt.

In March, a photo on Instagram showed the actress after a makeover—one that made Ritter look just like her old Jessica Jones persona.

Unsurprisingly, this raised fans’ hopes that her next stop would be to NYC to join Charlie Cox in filming his upcoming Disney+ series.

Previously, it was rumored that Ritter’s hero would be a part of Cox’s big return. However, since then, whispers hit the web indicating her character had been replaced with another: The Punisher.

As reported on by ScreenRant, Krysten Ritter appeared on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where she was asked about the chances of her return to the MCU.

The actress bluntly said she has “no idea” but that “[she’d] be there in a second” if the opportunity presented itself:

“I have no idea; I hope so! I think that people love Jessica; I know because I live it. Marvel is so secretive - I am just putting that out there that, of course, I would be there in a second. I would have my boots and jacket ready to rock.”

Cape Time podcast host Tom Smith formerly shared to his audience that “Born Again is re-introducing the Netflix characters,” but that while “they planned to bring in Ritter,” and scheduling problem caused them to choose another character to fill the role:

“Basically, ‘Born Again’ is re-introducing the Netflix characters to the mainstream, and they planned to bring in Ritter, but there’s a scheduling problem for ‘Born Again’. So they needed another Netflix star to fill the role. It’s Jon Bernthal. Wouldn’t be shocked if Ritter cameos tho.”

Industry insider KC Walsh noted that “due to a scheduling conflict,” Bernthal’s Punisher would “take the rumored role Jessica Jones had.”

Ritter hasn’t yet given up hope.

When Will Ritter Return?

Back when Jessica Jones was rumored to make her MCU return, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Matt Murdock would have sought her out for help—but it’s unclear why.

With Bernthal now a part of Daredevil: Born Again and seemingly taking over for a spot that once belonged to Ritter, Daredevil looks to be getting a more brutal helping hand.

As for Ritter, it seems to be only a matter of time before she joins the party once again. Both her a Mike Colter’s Luke Cage are towards the top of the list of Netflix actors Marvel should look to bring back.

It’s folks like Finn Jones, or really anyone from Iron Fist, that fans should worry about. Audiences also have no idea if they’ll see characters from Agents of SHIELD or Agent Carter ever again.

Only time will tell—but for Ritter, hopefully, it isn’t too long.

After all, the actress herself admitted that “[she’d] absolutely just die to play Jessica again.”

Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ at some point in Spring 2024.