Marvel Studios Confirms 6 MCU Disney+ Projects Releasing In 2026

UPDATE: Since publishing this article, Marvel Studios has confirmed that X-Men '97 will also be debuting its Season 2 in 2026.

Only a few months into 2025, Marvel Studios already has five Disney+ projects set to premiere in 2026.

This year, Marvel Studios has big plans for Disney+ including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man. Meanwhile, Marvel Animation is delivering Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies.

All 6 MCU Disney+ Projects Confirmed for 2026

The Punisher

Marvel Studios recently announced 2026's newest Disney+ release on the press tour for Daredevil: Born Again. The studio confirmed Jon Bernthal's Punisher will lead a Special Presentation akin to Werewolf by Night that will be released next year following his MCU comeback in Born Again.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Bernthal will co-write the special with King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will direct. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum described the Punisher's solo tale to the outlet as a "shotgun blast of a story" with plenty of "pathos and emotion."

Wonder Man

The final episodes of Wonder Man are expected to kick off the MCU's 2026 slate on Disney+ after the show Hollywood parody premieres in December. As Brad Winderbaum confirmed to Collider that Wonder Man will have eight episodes, assuming it follows a familiar weekly release schedule, it should finish in January.

Wonder Man's first official plot details confirmed the show "gives a superhero's perspective on the entertainment industry." Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman trying to make it big in Hollywood who will, somehow, find himself with superpowers.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The Hollywood Reporter stated Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere in 2026 alongside the Punisher's Special Presentation. While it's unclear which Disney+ project will premiere first, filming on the Netflix revival's sophomore season is expected to commence imminently in New York.

Early plot details for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 indicated Punisher's role will be "explored more" than the first, possibly linking to his Disney+ special.

Coming off the strong reactions to Season 1, the sophomore outing is expected to continue the Kingpin-centric storyline as he is elected New York mayor and launches an anti-vigilante agenda, bringing him into conflict with Matt Murdock.

Deborah Ann Woll recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she will be back as Karen Paige next season, saying, "The scripts are amazing." This could spell bad news for Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, who has yet to be announced for Season 2 and has been theorized to die in the freshman run.

Vision Quest

WandaVision spin-off Vision Quest is preparing to shoot early this year for a Disney+ release in 2026 from Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas. The series will finally follow up on the new White Vision as he attempts to regain his memories and identity after he was rebuilt by SWORD in WandaVision.

The cast will include Paul Bettany and James Spader reprising Vision and Ultron, respectively, while Ruaridh Mollica and Todd Stashwick play new characters. One of the series' stars will break a major MCU record in Vision Quest as Faran Tahir reprises his Iron Man role as Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man already has a second and third season in development after the first premiered just last month, and fans might not be waiting too long to see how the story continues.

Brad Winderbaum recently told Collider there will be a "Spider-Man season every year if [he has] anything to say about it." That said, he was clear that fans may need to "wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2," perhaps indicating it may push a little further into 2026.

"We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly. We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

X-Men '97 Season 2

In an interview with Collider, Marvel boss Brad Winderbaum gave a brief update on the second season of the X-Men Animated Series revival, X-Men '97.

Brad did not mince words when confirming its 2026 release window saying, "Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26".

Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26. We're working on it now. It's exciting. That world of the ‘90s is just… Honestly, Steve, I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place.

Nexus Point News was first to report that Season 2 will be undergoing changes to the story and scripts after showrunner Beau DeMayo was fired.

With the exception of Beau, much of the original team from Season 1 will continue to work on Season 2, including Season 1's iconic composers The Newton Brothers.

What Other MCU Shows & Movies Could Be Released in 2026

Marvel Studios also has several big screen ventures lined up for 2026 with Avengers: Doomsday on May 1 and Spider-Man 4 on July 31. Furthermore, the studio has untitled MCU movies slated for February 13 and November 6, 2026.

Currently, Marvel Studios has no movies in or nearing production to take the February 2026 date, making that likely to be abandoned. There is still time to get something up and running this year in time to hit theaters in November 2026, but unless movement happens soon, that could be ditched too.

