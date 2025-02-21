Every Marvel Movie Releasing After Captain America Brave New World (Full MCU Schedule)

Now that Captain America: Brave New World is playing in theaters, many MCU fans will be wondering what the next movies to be released will be.

Marvel Studios just kickstarted 2025 with its first movie since Deadpool & Wolverine with Captain America 4. But, unfortunately, Sam Wilson's solo debut opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

5 Confirmed MCU Movies Releasing After Captain America 4

Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025)

Marvel Studios

After Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* (find out what the asterisk might actually mean) will be Marvel Studios' next theatrical offering. The MCU ensemble will unite Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes with characters from Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Under the direction of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina, the Thunderbolts will unite against a powerful new superhero Sentry in his villainous form of The Void.

The cast that will assemble under director Jake Schreier also includes Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, and more.

The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)

Marvel Studios

But the Thunderbolts won't be the only team to assemble for the first time under Marvel Studios in 2025, as WandaVision director Matt Shakman debuts a '60s retro-futuristic take on Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Although four villains have been reported to appear in The Fantastic Four, the planet-eating Galactus, voiced by Ralph Ineson, will be the reboot's main threat.

The all-star cast will feature Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, setting them up to be major players in the MCU going forward.

Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026)

Marvel Studios

The road to Avengers 5 has certainly been one plagued with obstacles, especially after The Kang Dynasty was abandoned in favor of Doomsday. Marvel Studios completely pivoted its Multiverse Saga climax to toss aside Jonathan Majors' Kang and shift focus to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As Doomsday gears up to start shooting in the U.K. in the coming months, details on the project have been kept as hushed as ever. That said, The Direct predicted the heroes and villains who are most likely to return for Avengers 5.

The Russo Brothers directing duo will be returning to direct Doomsday after their work on Endgame, while one of that movie's two scribes, Stephen McFeely, will be penning the script for the next Avengers movie.

Spider-Man 4 (July 26, 2026)

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man 4 has seen some crazy plot rumors, and the movie's is storyline still unclear as reports point to everything from a street-level Daredevil team-up against Kingpin to a Multiversal battle with Knull alongside Tom Hardy's Venom.

Nobody knows what to expect but as Spider-Man 4 will be released in July 2026 in between Avengers 5 and 6, fans are preparing for something huge from director Destin Daniel Cretton (who is taking over from Jon Watts).

Tom Holland will be back to lead Spider-Man 4 as Peter Parker while Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as M.J.

Producer Amy Pascal recently addressed rumors Anya Taylor-Joy may join the Spider-Man 4 family, but as of now, no casting announcements have been made by Sony or Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027)

Marvel Studios

Just as the Infinity Saga ended with the one-two combo of Infinity War and Endgame, Doomsday and Secret Wars will close out the Multiverse Saga in 2026 and 2027. Despite that, Marvel Studios is making one improvement for Avengers 5 and 6's production, as the two won't be shot back-to-back.

Secret Wars ought to closely follow whatever cataclysmic cliffhanger Doomsday leaves behind. Some have speculated Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom could create Battleworld ahead of Avengers 6, setting the movie up to take place in a patchwork reality comprised of remnants of the old Multiverse.

As Avengers 6 will be ending the Multiverse Saga, there are big expectations for cameos and surprise characters, and rumors have indicated a team-up between Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine may be on the cards.

Years before announcing what project will land on a given date, Disney and Marvel Studios plant flags across the calendar to release an "Untitled Marvel Movie."

Alongside the MCU's next five confirmed movies, the studio has seven mystery movie release dates for these "Untitled Marvel Movies," including two in 2026, two in 2027, and three in 2028:

February 13, 2026

November 6, 2026

July 23, 2027

November 5, 2027

February 18, 2028

May 5, 2028

November 10, 2028

Marvel Studios doesn't seem to have anything close enough to filming to land on the February 2026 date, making that likely to be abandoned. This will leave The Fantastic Four as the MCU's last movie before Doomsday and only Spider-Man 4 and only a November 2026 mystery release between Avengers 5 and 6.

In terms of what could grab the fall 2026 release date on the MCU calendar, perhaps the Blade reboot could if development begins to pick up after recent struggles. Other than that, there doesn't appear to be anything far enough along to hit theaters between Avengers movies, meaning that flag may also be ditched.

Some may be thinking Doctor Strange 3 or Shang-Chi 2 could fall there, but insider DanielRPK stated on Patreon the two MCU sequels are "not filming till 2026," meaning they will probably find their place in July and November 2027. This would push both follow-ups into Phase 7 and the MCU's next big saga.

The magical threequel could find its home on July 23 as an epilogue to Secret Wars, while Shang-Chi 2 may land on November 5, with director Destin Daniel Cretton turning focus to that in late 2026 after finishing his work on Spider-Man 4.

Beyond that, the other three untitled release dates could hold space for movies such as Black Panther 3, Midnight Sons, Armor Wars, The Fantastic Four 2, Deadpool 4, the MCU's X-Men reboot (which recently got an exciting release update), and perhaps other unexpected sequels.

What New MCU Shows Are Coming to Disney+?

Looking at what the MCU has to offer on Disney+ between its upcoming movies, the next release will come with Daredevil: Born Again's two-episode premiere on Tuesday, March 4, to be followed by new episodes every Tuesday.

Over the rest of the year, fans can look forward to two more live-action series with June's Ironheart and December's Wonder Man. That will be padded with animated projects including August's Eyes of Wakanda and October's Marvel Zombies.

Beyond that, Vision Quest will be a new live-action show releasing in 2026, and Season 2 releases are expected for Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and X-Men '97.

Marvel Studios did have more Disney+ series in the pipeline, but a recent report confirmed three shows have paused development, among which, one was set to debut a cosmic hero that MCU fans have been clamoring to see for years.

Captain America: Brave New World is playing now in theaters worldwide.