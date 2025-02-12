Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Update Confirms 1 Major Improvement from Endgame

Marvel Studios is making a positive change to the production of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers 5 and 6 will be the first major films featuring the superhero team since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The MCU movies have been through some changes in recent years, with Avengers 5 shifting its subtitle from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday last year.

The double billing of Avengers films also managed to entice the directing duo, the Russo Brothers to return to Marvel Studios, as they prepare for Avengers: Secret Wars to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close in a similar manner to Endgame.

How Avengers Secret Wars Is Improving On Endgame

Marvel

The two upcoming Avengers films are set to release in back-to-back years (similar to Infinity War and Endgame), but their production schedules will look markedly different.

Speaking to Deadline in an interview, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars star Anthony Mackie explained how the shooting schedule of the upcoming crossover films will do things differently this time around.

Mackie confirmed that Avengers 5 will film in London this summer with Avengers 6 then moving to shoot in the "following summer:"

"We shoot in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one ['Avengers: Secret Wars']. It’s going to be a full slate."

The Russo Brothers told Collider a similar thing last year, confirming there would be a "larger break" between the two Avengers movies.

This differs from Marvel Studio's strategy with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame which saw them filmed back to back in an extended block over 12 months (with barely a one-month gap in between films).

In comparison, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will have a sizeable break in the filming schedule.

This change should reap multiple benefits as it will allow for some breathing room between the two massive Avengers films, giving the directors, producers, crew, and cast, time to focus on each movie as its own entity.

The Russo Brothers opened up about their struggles with the demanding Avengers film schedules in the past, so hopefully this change will work to alleviate some of that.

It will also likely lead to fewer scheduling clashes as the A-list cast members will be released from the demanding filming schedule of an Avengers film and able to work on other projects in the break.

The new production schedule should also lend itself to the release dates of Avengers: Doomsday (May 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 2027) giving each film a healthy amount of time between filming and post-production.

Which Heroes Will Be A Part of Avengers 5 and 6?

While some cast members for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been confirmed, there are still many question marks over which MCU heroes will make it onto the roster.

Mackie told Deadline he was unsure of how many Avengers would be returning to their roles. Although he added that reuniting with his castmate Robert Downey Jr. (who will swap from being a hero to a villain) will be a "once-in-a-career" experience:

"I don’t know how many are coming back. RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.] made the big announcement that he’s coming back. Other than him I don’t know who of the original crew will be coming back, but I know he will be. I’m excited to be able to go to work with him and go toe to toe with him. That’s a once-in-a-career experience that’s as amazing as working with Harrison Ford because he’s a legend."

The Captain America: Brave New World actor added that there will be a "changing of the guard" on the team and that it's up to him as the new Captain America to "figure out who's going to be the new Avengers:"

"I’m the OG now. I’m the only guy. I’m the Avenger from the old group that brings in the new group. So it’ll be a changing of the guard. As you see in the new trailer, Ross is like, ‘I want you to start up The Avengers.’ So I have to figure out who’s going to be the new Avengers."

While much of the Avengers 5 & 6 roster remains a mystery, potentially some clues will be dropped along with Mackie's next MCU appearance in Captain America: Brave New World.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on May 7, 2027.